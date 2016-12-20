NBA A to Z: The rise of the Warriors and DeMarcus Cousins issues

On this episode, Sam Amick talks with Golden State Warriors beat reporter Marcus Thompson about how the team rose from being one of worst in the league to the current dynasty. They talk about covering the team in those early days. It was a team with humble beginnings, poor play and a fan base that wasn’t enamored with the future. Then they built the base that led to the great team they have today. They discuss how Stephen Curry is having a great season, but not an MVP-type season, and how that has changed since Kevin Durant joined the squad.

Then Sam and Jeff Zillgitt talk about Blake Griffin’s surgery and how it changes the Clippers in his absence.

They talk about the unfortunate situation of DeMarcus Cousins attack on a Sacramento-area columnist who wrote about a legal issue involving Cousins and his brother.

The guys close with the sad news of the death of TNT sideline reporter Craig Sager. Jeff, who has had his own battles with cancer, discusses what Sager went through from the perspective of someone who has gone through it himself.