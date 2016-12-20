Christmas Day NBA uniforms through the years

190 shares
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 25: Kevin Garnett #5 of the Boston Celtics celebrates after hitting a basket against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on December 25, 2012 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 25: Deron Williams #8 of the Brooklyn Nets signals against the Boston Celtics at the Barclays Center on December 25, 2012 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Boston Celtics defeated the Brooklyn Nets 93-76. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks looks on during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on December 25, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2012 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: Chris Paul #3 of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on during a break in NBA game action against the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center on December 25, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. The Clippers defeated the Nuggets 112-100. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 25: Chandler Parsons #25 of the Houston Rockets drives to the basket against the Chicago Bulls during a Christmas Day game on December 25, 2012 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2012 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)
CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 25: Jimmy Butler #21 of the Chicago Bulls rebounds the ball against the Houston Rockets during a Christmas Day game on December 25, 2012 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2012 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: Kosta Koufos #41, Andre Iguodala #9, Ty Lawson #3, Kenneth Faried #35 and Danilo Gallinari #8 of the Denver Nuggets looks on against the Los Angeles Clippers during a Christmas Day game at Staples Center on December 25, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2012 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: Dwight Howard #12, Kobe Bryant #24 and Steve Nash #10 of the Los Angeles Lakers stand on the court during the game against the New York Knicks at Staples Center on December 25, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2012 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 25: LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat looks on while playing against the Oklahoma City Thunder during a Christmas Day game on December 25, 2012 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory copyright notice: Copyright NBAE 2012 (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 25: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder advances the ball against the Miami Heat during a Christmas Day game on December 25, 2012 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory copyright notice: Copyright NBAE 2012 (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: Nick Young #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates after making a three point basket against the Miami Heat at Staples Center on December 25, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. The Heat won 101-95. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: LeBron James and Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat converse during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at STAPLES Center on December 25, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2013 NBAE (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO, TX - December 25: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets dribbles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the game at the AT&T Center on December 25, 2013 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2013 NBAE (Photos by D. Clarke Evans/NBAE via Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO, TX - December 25: Tim Duncan #21 and Tony Parker #9 of the San Antonio Spurs talk against the Houston Rockets during the game at the AT&T Center on December 25, 2013 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2013 NBAE (Photos by D. Clarke Evans/NBAE via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 25: Jimmy Butler #21 of the Chicago Bulls controls the ball during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on December 25, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 25: Shaun Livingston #14 of the Brooklyn Nets controls the ball during the third quarter against the Chicago Bulls at the Barclays Center on December 25, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images)
OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 25: Jamal Crawford #11 of the Los Angeles Clippers shoots a three pointer against the Golden State Warriors on December 25, 2013 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2013 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 25: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors brings the ball up the court against the Los Angeles Clippers on December 25, 2013 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2013 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 25: Tim Hardaway Jr. #5 of the New York Knicks and Jeremy Lamb #11 of the Oklahoma City Thunder stand on the court during a game at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 25, 2013. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2013 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 25: Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks walks with Quincy Acy #4 of the New York Knicks after he scuffled with John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards in the second half of their game at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2014 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 25: Members of the Washington Wizards stand on the court during a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2014 in New York, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2014 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 25: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder handles the basketball during a game against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center on December 25, 2014 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2014 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 25: Tim Duncan #21 of the San Antonio Spurs shoots against Steven Adams #12 of the Oklahoma City Thunder at the AT&T Center on December 25, 2014 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2014 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)
MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 25: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat converse during a game at the American Airlines Arena on December 25, 2014 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2014 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 25: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat shoots during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the American Airlines Arena on December 25, 2014 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2014 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 25: Jeremy Lin #17 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the basketball against Aaron Brooks #0 of the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on December 25, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2014 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)
CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 25: Pau Gasol #16 of the Chicago Bulls shoots against Jordan Hill #27 of the Los Angeles Lakers at the United Center on December 25, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2014 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball along the side line during the NBA game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on December 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. The Clippers defeated the Warriors 100-86. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory copyright notice. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: Chris Paul #3 of the Los Angeles Clippers dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on December 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2014 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 25: Eric Gordon #10 of the New Orleans Pelicans handles the ball against Goran Dragic #7 of the Miami Heat on December 25, 2015 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 25: Luol Deng #9 and Gerald Green #14 of the Miami Heat slap hands during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at American Airlines Arena on December 25, 2015 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 25: Danny Green #14 of the San Antonio Spurs defends against James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets during their game at the Toyota Center on December 25, 2015 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 25: Dwight Howard #12 of the Houston Rockets looks on against Tim Duncan #21 of the San Antonio Spurs on December 25, 2015 at Toyota Center in Houston,Texas.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK- DECEMBER 25: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder handles the ball against the Chicago Bulls on December 25, 2015 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch/NBAE via Getty Images)
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - DECEMBER 25: Jimmy Butler #21 of the Chicago Bulls does a face away with Andre Roberson #21 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter of a NBA game at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on December 25, 2015 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)
OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 25: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers smiles during the game against the Golden State Warriors on December 25, 2015 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland,California.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)
OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 25: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors goes up for the layup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 25, 2015 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland,California.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: Chris Paul #3 of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on with teammates in the second half of their NBA game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on December 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. The Clippers defeated the Lakers 94-84. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball upcourt in the second half of their NBA game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on December 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. The Clippers defeated the Lakers 94-84. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)
