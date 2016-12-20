Trending stories: Blake Griffin, Mark Cuban, John Wall and more

Three-happy Houston rising fast in NBA Power Rankings – via espn.com December 19 01:17 PM The Rockets have run their win streak to 10 and are making history from beyond the arc. Can James Harden & Co. challenge the Warriors or Cavaliers for a top-2 spot? Shares

Mavericks owner Cuban dismisses tanking; 'we don't have to try to lose' – via star-telegram.com December 19 11:31 PM Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says losing to get a better pick in the NBA Draft has been "a self-fulfilling prophecy." Cuban says he wouldn't want a great prospect to come onto a bad team anyway.

Sixers GM on Nerlens Noel rumors: "I will not make a bad deal for this organization" – via nba.nbcsports.com December 19 07:25 PM Nerlens Noel wants to play and isn't happy when he gets eight minutes run in a game, let alone when he is a DNP—CD, as happened Sunday. Coach Brett Brown said he wants to take a long look at …

No longer a cub, Spurs' Parker adjusts his role – via expressnews.com December 19 03:55 PM At the other end, behind a pane of glass at the San Antonio Zoo, a full-grown female jaguar pulled in the opposite direction. Never has that been more apparent than this season, as a growing array of maladies has kept the 34-year-old point guard on the bench for eight games and prevented him from playing in more than five games in a row. In the old days, they needed Parker to push the tempo, to drive and dish, to finish around the rim like few point guards ever had before …

On emotional night, Duncan doesn't crack – via expressnews.com December 19 12:34 AM In 1996, Duncan still was a college kid, and he was supposed to provide summer practice fodder for the U.S. Olympic team. Robinson wasn't sure back then, and he still wasn't sure Sunday night, when Duncan predictably emerged from a stirring jersey retirement ceremony with two of the only dry eyes in the AT&T; Center. Former Spurs guard Antonio Daniels met Duncan 19 years ago at a pre-draft camp in Chicago, where they were assigned as roommates, beginning what became a long friendship …

Inside the 'doppelganger' bond that found Knicks a point guard – via nypost.com December 19 07:55 AM Ron Baker has a good idea why he's a Knick and Chasson Randle is in the D-League, lighting it up with Westchester. Coach Jeff Hornacek sees himself in Baker, the undrafted 23-year-old rookie from t…

Cavs F Love has knee stiffness, out vs. Bucks – via espn.com December 19 02:50 PM Kevin Love will not play in Tuesday's road game against the Milwaukee Bucks because of stiffness and swelling in his left knee.