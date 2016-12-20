Trending stories: Blake Griffin, Mark Cuban, John Wall and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Clippers’ Blake Griffin to miss 3-6 weeks after knee surgery, but team can cope with his absence – via ocregister.com
December 19 01:39 PM
Friday night in Miami, Blake Griffin, the player who once slammed a basketball through a rim after jumping over the hood of a car, struggled to complete a dunk.
Three-happy Houston rising fast in NBA Power Rankings – via espn.com
December 19 01:17 PM
The Rockets have run their win streak to 10 and are making history from beyond the arc. Can James Harden & Co. challenge the Warriors or Cavaliers for a top-2 spot?
Pacers’ Thaddeus Young hits running floater game winner (VIDEO) – via nba.nbcsports.com
December 19 11:29 PM
Good offense beats good defense.
Mavericks owner Cuban dismisses tanking; ‘we don’t have to try to lose’ – via star-telegram.com
December 19 11:31 PM
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says losing to get a better pick in the NBA Draft has been “a self-fulfilling prophecy.” Cuban says he wouldn’t want a great prospect to come onto a bad team anyway.
Doyel: How John Wall helped Zac Owens celebrate his 18th birthday – via indystar.com
December 19 07:41 PM
A mom just gave her son his 18th birthday present.
Sixers GM on Nerlens Noel rumors: “I will not make a bad deal for this organization” – via nba.nbcsports.com
December 19 07:25 PM
Nerlens Noel wants to play and isn’t happy when he gets eight minutes run in a game, let alone when he is a DNP—CD, as happened Sunday. Coach Brett Brown said he wants to take a long look at …
No longer a cub, Spurs’ Parker adjusts his role – via expressnews.com
December 19 03:55 PM
At the other end, behind a pane of glass at the San Antonio Zoo, a full-grown female jaguar pulled in the opposite direction. Never has that been more apparent than this season, as a growing array of maladies has kept the 34-year-old point guard on the bench for eight games and prevented him from playing in more than five games in a row. In the old days, they needed Parker to push the tempo, to drive and dish, to finish around the rim like few point guards ever had before …
On emotional night, Duncan doesn’t crack – via expressnews.com
December 19 12:34 AM
In 1996, Duncan still was a college kid, and he was supposed to provide summer practice fodder for the U.S. Olympic team. Robinson wasn’t sure back then, and he still wasn’t sure Sunday night, when Duncan predictably emerged from a stirring jersey retirement ceremony with two of the only dry eyes in the AT&T; Center. Former Spurs guard Antonio Daniels met Duncan 19 years ago at a pre-draft camp in Chicago, where they were assigned as roommates, beginning what became a long friendship …
Best NBA big man? Rudy Gobert: ‘Right now, I think it’s me’ – via espn.com
December 19 08:15 AM
By dominating Marc Gasol in a Jazz road win, Rudy Gobert keeps building on his case that he has become an elite center.
Inside the ‘doppelganger’ bond that found Knicks a point guard – via nypost.com
December 19 07:55 AM
Ron Baker has a good idea why he’s a Knick and Chasson Randle is in the D-League, lighting it up with Westchester. Coach Jeff Hornacek sees himself in Baker, the undrafted 23-year-old rookie from t…
Cavs F Love has knee stiffness, out vs. Bucks – via espn.com
December 19 02:50 PM
Kevin Love will not play in Tuesday’s road game against the Milwaukee Bucks because of stiffness and swelling in his left knee.
NBA announces changes for selecting All-Star starters – via csnbayarea.com
December 19 01:29 PM
For the first time ever, NBA players and basketball media will join fans in selecting the starters for NBA All-Star 2017 in New Orleans, the league announced on Monday. NBA All-Star Voting 2017 presented by Verizon will tip off at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 25 before an exciting lineup of five Christmas Day matchups on ABC and ESPN.
Morning Tip Q&A: Larry Bird – NBA.com – via nba.com
December 19 11:56 AM