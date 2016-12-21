Menu

Trending stories: Salary cap, Grizzlies are clutch, another LeBron James milestone and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

December 20 04:15 PM
The NBA says the 2020 salary cap will rise to $118 million, but either way it’s a major jump for the league.

December 21 01:07 AM
Around the NBA Tuesday, sideline reporters and broadcaster pay tribute to Craig Sager with colorful attire and words of admiration.

The Kings Insider Podcast – via csnbayarea.com

October 15 12:41 AM

December 20 10:31 AM
This season, if the game is close, there’s only one team to trust. No, it’s not the Warriors. It’s not the Cavs. It’s the Memphis Grizzlies.

December 20 12:18 PM
Like a lot of things in Houston, Cougars football can go from zero to 100 in sixty minutes.

December 20 10:55 PM
James entered Tuesday’s game against the Bucks needing just two points to pass Malone.

December 20 05:49 PM
He arrives at Children’s Medical Center Dallas wearing a silly felt hat, like Santa’s, except this one is blue and sports a Mavericks logo.He…

NBA AM: Basketball Insiders’ Christmas Wishes – via basketballinsiders.com

December 20 10:27 AM
Christmas finally comes this weekend, so the Basketball Insiders team talks about their NBA wishes.

December 20 06:08 PM
DEC 20, 2016 – Russell Westbrook pleaded for a foul call late in Monday’s Thunder loss to the Atlanta Hawks. On Tuesday, the NBA verified he should have gotten two of them.

December 20 01:30 PM
LeBron James said watching the debut of his new game show, “The Wall,” was “like seeing your kid go off to college.”

The NBA Might Have Too Many Big Men – via theringer.com

December 20 09:53 AM
The Nerlens Noel controversy in Philly has highlighted a leaguewide problem: Teams are struggling to deal with a glut of centers

December 20 01:19 PM
The fine comes after recent confrontations with the media, including one with a Sacramento Bee columnist in the locker room.

December 20 10:42 AM
Every editorial decision indirectly affects these players’ reputations.

December 20 10:40 AM
It’s too bad for the visiting fans hoping to see them play, but let’s not blow this problem out of proportion.

