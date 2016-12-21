Trending stories: Salary cap, Grizzlies are clutch, another LeBron James milestone and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Players association projects salary cap to rise to $120M in 2020 – via sports.yahoo.com
December 20 04:15 PM
The NBA says the 2020 salary cap will rise to $118 million, but either way it’s a major jump for the league.
December 21 01:07 AM
Around the NBA Tuesday, sideline reporters and broadcaster pay tribute to Craig Sager with colorful attire and words of admiration.
The Kings Insider Podcast – via csnbayarea.com
October 15 12:41 AM
December 20 10:31 AM
This season, if the game is close, there’s only one team to trust. No, it’s not the Warriors. It’s not the Cavs. It’s the Memphis Grizzlies.
How Houston football is trying to fit the city – via sbnation.com
December 20 12:18 PM
Like a lot of things in Houston, Cougars football can go from zero to 100 in sixty minutes.
Transcript: NBA Referee Brian Forte Comments to Pool Reporter after Trail Blazers-Kings Game – via official.nba.com
December 21 02:34 AM
LeBron James passes Moses Malone for 8th on NBA’s all-time scoring list – via usatoday.com
December 20 10:55 PM
James entered Tuesday’s game against the Bucks needing just two points to pass Malone.
For kids fighting for their lives at Children’s Dallas, ‘Uncle Dirk’ gives Santa a run for his money – via sportsday.dallasnews.com
December 20 05:49 PM
He arrives at Children’s Medical Center Dallas wearing a silly felt hat, like Santa’s, except this one is blue and sports a Mavericks logo.He…
NBA AM: Basketball Insiders’ Christmas Wishes – via basketballinsiders.com
December 20 10:27 AM
Christmas finally comes this weekend, so the Basketball Insiders team talks about their NBA wishes.
NBA: Westbrook fouled twice in final seconds vs. Hawks – via newsok.com
December 20 06:08 PM
DEC 20, 2016 – Russell Westbrook pleaded for a foul call late in Monday’s Thunder loss to the Atlanta Hawks. On Tuesday, the NBA verified he should have gotten two of them.
LeBron proud of getting new game show to air – via espn.com
December 20 01:30 PM
LeBron James said watching the debut of his new game show, “The Wall,” was “like seeing your kid go off to college.”
The NBA Might Have Too Many Big Men – via theringer.com
December 20 09:53 AM
The Nerlens Noel controversy in Philly has highlighted a leaguewide problem: Teams are struggling to deal with a glut of centers
Team fines Kings player DeMarcus Cousins $50,000 after run-ins with media, source says – via sacbee.com
December 20 01:19 PM
The fine comes after recent confrontations with the media, including one with a Sacramento Bee columnist in the locker room.
The media has a massive role in NBA players’ pay, All-Star votes or not – via sbnation.com
December 20 10:42 AM
Every editorial decision indirectly affects these players’ reputations.
There’s nothing wrong with resting stars like LeBron during the NBA season – via sbnation.com
December 20 10:40 AM
It’s too bad for the visiting fans hoping to see them play, but let’s not blow this problem out of proportion.