Charles Barkley says he wouldn't trade for DeMarcus Cousins

Many around the NBA have gone off the record saying they wouldn’t trade for DeMarcus Cousins despite his enormous talent. Charles Barkley flat out said it on the record during an interview on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

“I wouldn’t trade for him because you would have to give up a lot to get him,” Barkley said. “And I think it’s too late in his career for him to change and I think he gonna get you fired.”

It’s not the first time Barkley throws shade at Cousins, who in return has shown little regard for the NBA legend and his opinions.

“I don’t really respect the guy, but at the same time, I don’t really care what he thinks either,” Cousins said a couple of years ago.