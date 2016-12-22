Menu

Social Media

Trending stories: Uncle Dirk, Tyronn Lue, Hassan Whiteside and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

December 20 05:49 PM
He arrives at Children’s Medical Center Dallas wearing a silly felt hat, like Santa’s, except this one is blue and sports a Mavericks logo.He…

Shares

December 21 11:56 PM
Grayson Allen has now tripped an opponent three times. Not once. Not twice. Three times. Mike Krzyzewski, mostly, let it slide the first two times. He cannot do so again.

Shares

December 21 11:42 AM
The Pelicans guard was blessed with his first non-minimum NBA contract in 2016. Now, he’s passing that blessing on to his hometown in Louisiana.

Shares

December 21 01:12 PM
The Warriors pose as perfect foils to the Spurs’ title hopes, and Kawhi Leonard’s ability to succeed at both ends will decide whether they can overcom

Shares

December 21 01:08 PM
DEC 21, 2016 – NEW ORLEANS – Victor Oladipo will miss his fifth straight game when the Thunder plays the Pelicans Wednesday night, and though coach Billy Donovan said there’s been “no change at all in terms of what he can and can’t do,” there’s been some progress.

Shares

December 21 12:00 PM
Most coaches challenge The King at their own peril. But as the Cavs found out in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, Lue is not like most coaches.

Shares

December 22 12:07 AM
The trend continues.
Hawks win on the road. Hawks lose at home.

Shares

December 22 12:20 AM
The Bucks officially have the Cavaliers’ attention, as their three meetings this season have the defending champs wary of the young Milwaukee upstarts.

Shares

December 21 08:34 PM
The Cavaliers properly welcomed Delly back to Cleveland and almost knocked out their GM

Shares

December 21 07:44 PM
A day after Hassan Whiteside said he would like more touches in crunch time, coach Erik Spoelstra and team president Pat Riley took the center’s plea as a positive development

Shares

December 21 05:43 PM
What moves can the Cavs make in the wake of J.R. Smith’s thumb injury?

Shares

December 21 06:40 PM
Kevin Pelton, Amin Elhassan, BIG Wos and Zach Harper on the DeMarcus Cousins, Meyers Leonard feud, the many great games form last night and trying to understand the new CBA.

Shares

December 21 01:10 PM
Eric Pincus projects the maximum cap space that each team could have in July under the pending CBA.

Shares

December 21 01:02 PM
Each of the Knicks’ big-name additions played a key role in New York’s comeback win over the Pacers on Tuesday.

Shares

,

Latest
Trending
More 'Trending'