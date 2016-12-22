Trending stories: Uncle Dirk, Tyronn Lue, Hassan Whiteside and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
For kids fighting for their lives at Children’s Dallas, ‘Uncle Dirk’ gives Santa a run for his money – via sportsday.dallasnews.com
December 20 05:49 PM
He arrives at Children’s Medical Center Dallas wearing a silly felt hat, like Santa’s, except this one is blue and sports a Mavericks logo.He…
Coach K needs to suspend Grayson Allen – via espn.com
December 21 11:56 PM
Grayson Allen has now tripped an opponent three times. Not once. Not twice. Three times. Mike Krzyzewski, mostly, let it slide the first two times. He cannot do so again.
Langston Galloway stands with Baton Rouge – via espn.com
December 21 11:42 AM
The Pelicans guard was blessed with his first non-minimum NBA contract in 2016. Now, he’s passing that blessing on to his hometown in Louisiana.
Spurs’ contention more complex in post-Duncan era – via si.com
December 21 01:12 PM
The Warriors pose as perfect foils to the Spurs’ title hopes, and Kawhi Leonard’s ability to succeed at both ends will decide whether they can overcom
Oladipo improving, still not ready to play – via newsok.com
December 21 01:08 PM
DEC 21, 2016 – NEW ORLEANS – Victor Oladipo will miss his fifth straight game when the Thunder plays the Pelicans Wednesday night, and though coach Billy Donovan said there’s been “no change at all in terms of what he can and can’t do,” there’s been some progress.
Tyronn Lue and the art of igniting LeBron James – via espn.com
December 21 12:00 PM
Most coaches challenge The King at their own peril. But as the Cavs found out in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, Lue is not like most coaches.
Hawks drop third straight home game – via ajc.com
December 22 12:07 AM
The trend continues.
Hawks win on the road. Hawks lose at home.
Cavaliers size up the Bucks as a potential playoff foe – via espn.com
December 22 12:20 AM
The Bucks officially have the Cavaliers’ attention, as their three meetings this season have the defending champs wary of the young Milwaukee upstarts.
WATCH: LeBron, Cavs run over GM to celebrate Dellavedova receiving ring – via cbssports.com
December 21 08:34 PM
The Cavaliers properly welcomed Delly back to Cleveland and almost knocked out their GM
Heat embraces Whiteside’s desire for more touches – via miamiherald.com
December 21 07:44 PM
A day after Hassan Whiteside said he would like more touches in crunch time, coach Erik Spoelstra and team president Pat Riley took the center’s plea as a positive development
J.R. Smith’s injury will test an already thin Cavs lineup – via insider.espn.com
December 21 05:43 PM
What moves can the Cavs make in the wake of J.R. Smith’s thumb injury?
Boogie vs Meyers, About Last Night, Making CBA Sense – via espn.com
December 21 06:40 PM
Kevin Pelton, Amin Elhassan, BIG Wos and Zach Harper on the DeMarcus Cousins, Meyers Leonard feud, the many great games form last night and trying to understand the new CBA.
Projecting 2017-18 NBA Cap Room Under New Deal Terms – via basketballinsiders.com
December 21 01:10 PM
Eric Pincus projects the maximum cap space that each team could have in July under the pending CBA.
This is the Knicks team Phil Jackson envisioned – via espn.com
December 21 01:02 PM
Each of the Knicks’ big-name additions played a key role in New York’s comeback win over the Pacers on Tuesday.