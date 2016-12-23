Trending stories: A Laker dilemma, Stephon Marbury in China, George Karl and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Lakers’ dilemma: Search for a superstar or keep it together? – via espn.com
December 22 10:07 AM
Zach Lowe looks at the reeling Lakers, who need a franchise player. Is it better to hold tight or push for someone like DeMarcus Cousins?
Stephon Marbury: Re-Made in China – via theundefeated.com
December 22 12:40 PM
Stephon Marbury was heading to practice with his Beijing Ducks on an October morning when his old NBA nightmares started to haunt him again. “They don’t want me at the game tonight,” Marbury said d…
Stephen Curry’s custom shoes to benefit ‘Ghost Ship’ victims – via sports.yahoo.com
December 22 05:13 PM
Stephen Curry’s customized pregame shoes. Ever since college, Stephen Curry has been writing personal phrases and messages on the sides of his sneakers. Just before taking the court during the past decade, he would often write his favorite scriptures and “WSC” for the name – Wardell Stephen Curry –
Martin, Smith fire back at ‘cowardly’ Karl’s criticism – via espn.com
December 22 06:49 PM
Former NBA center Kenyon Martin didn’t take long to fire back at his former coach George Karl, saying that Karl’s book is “full of lies” and that Karl is “a cowardly person.”
Post Game Wrap: Spurs lose to Clippers 106-100 – via blog.mysanantonio.com
December 23 02:53 AM
The Spurs lost their second road game of the season, falling to the Los Angeles Clippers, 106-100, at Staples Center on Thursday. Here are the main takeaways from that game. 1. Popovich calls out h…
Kyle Lowry took a bunch of underprivileged kids on a huge toy shopping spree – via nba.nbcsports.com
December 23 01:34 AM
Whats better than running around a toy store grabbing anything you can carry?
The Lakers are fun again – via espn.com
December 22 05:55 PM
Amin Elhassan, Andrew Han and Baxter Holmes evaluate the baby Lakers, Luke Walton trust falls and getting drafted into airline loyalty programs.
December 22 04:37 PM
Joel Embiid has a pretty good idea of what twin-tower pairing with Nerlens Noel would look like.
“I think because I have some type of relationship with him, I think I’m going to get him going, especially on the defensive end,” said Embiid, the 76ers franchise player and starting center. “Being aggressive, blitzing every pick-and-roll, just flying around all over the place. I think we can really do that while we are on the court.”
Nets fight, but Warriors too much in the 2nd half: 117-101 – via netsdaily.com
December 22 09:51 PM
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The Brooklyn Nets are learning that no matter how hard you fight, no matter how much grit you may show, those with overloading talent will most likely prevail no matter what.
T…
T…
LeBron James has moves, dances in hallway before Bucks game (VIDEO) – via nba.nbcsports.com
December 22 10:22 PM
LeBron James doesn’t let a banger pass him by without cutting a rug before a game.
NBA AM: Guards To Watch on Trade Market – via basketballinsiders.com
December 22 12:40 PM
Which guards could be moved before the trade deadline? Michael Scotto shares his list of players to watch.
Cavs-Warriors Epic Rivalry, Carmelo-Knicks, Data Journalism – via espn.com
December 22 05:21 PM
Kevin Arnovitz and 538’s Chris Herring discuss the likelihood that Cavs-Warriors will go down as an epic rivalry, data journalism and Carmelo’s time with the Knicks.