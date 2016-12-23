Trending stories: A Laker dilemma, Stephon Marbury in China, George Karl and more

Stephon Marbury: Re-Made in China – via theundefeated.com December 22 12:40 PM Stephon Marbury was heading to practice with his Beijing Ducks on an October morning when his old NBA nightmares started to haunt him again. “They don’t want me at the game tonight,” Marbury said d… Shares

Stephen Curry’s custom shoes to benefit ‘Ghost Ship’ victims – via sports.yahoo.com December 22 05:13 PM Stephen Curry’s customized pregame shoes. Ever since college, Stephen Curry has been writing personal phrases and messages on the sides of his sneakers. Just before taking the court during the past decade, he would often write his favorite scriptures and “WSC” for the name – Wardell Stephen Curry – Shares

Martin, Smith fire back at ‘cowardly’ Karl’s criticism – via espn.com December 22 06:49 PM Former NBA center Kenyon Martin didn’t take long to fire back at his former coach George Karl, saying that Karl’s book is “full of lies” and that Karl is “a cowardly person.” Shares

Post Game Wrap: Spurs lose to Clippers 106-100 – via blog.mysanantonio.com December 23 02:53 AM The Spurs lost their second road game of the season, falling to the Los Angeles Clippers, 106-100, at Staples Center on Thursday. Here are the main takeaways from that game. 1. Popovich calls out h… Shares

The Lakers are fun again – via espn.com December 22 05:55 PM Amin Elhassan, Andrew Han and Baxter Holmes evaluate the baby Lakers, Luke Walton trust falls and getting drafted into airline loyalty programs. Shares

Sixers’ Joel Embiid and Nerlens Noel want their own twin-towers chance – via philly.com December 22 04:37 PM Joel Embiid has a pretty good idea of what twin-tower pairing with Nerlens Noel would look like.

“I think because I have some type of relationship with him, I think I’m going to get him going, especially on the defensive end,” said Embiid, the 76ers franchise player and starting center. “Being aggressive, blitzing every pick-and-roll, just flying around all over the place. I think we can really do that while we are on the court.” Shares

Nets fight, but Warriors too much in the 2nd half: 117-101 – via netsdaily.com December 22 09:51 PM BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The Brooklyn Nets are learning that no matter how hard you fight, no matter how much grit you may show, those with overloading talent will most likely prevail no matter what.

T… Shares

Nets fight, but Warriors too much in the 2nd half: 117-101 – via netsdaily.com December 22 09:52 PM BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The Brooklyn Nets are learning that no matter how hard you fight, no matter how much grit you may show, those with overloading talent will most likely prevail no matter what.

T… Shares

NBA AM: Guards To Watch on Trade Market – via basketballinsiders.com December 22 12:40 PM Which guards could be moved before the trade deadline? Michael Scotto shares his list of players to watch. Shares