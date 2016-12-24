Trending stories: Kristaps Porzingis goes to Disneyland, DeMarcus Cousins and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Christmas with DeMarcus Cousins – via espn.com
December 23 10:34 AM
For five years now, DeMarcus Cousins has been hosting the Santa Cuz holiday event to help underprivileged families in Sacramento.
Is Anthony Davis on course to become Kevin Garnett 2.0? – via sports.yahoo.com
December 23 12:12 PM
The seemingly generational big man is having a spectacular season, but the Pelicans team around him is a long way from approaching his level.
December 23 08:07 AM
Zach Lowe highlights a Celtic shooter, a Mav revival, a Thunder bucket getter and “Cha-Cha Slide” torture.
Small World, Tall Man: Kristaps Porzingis goes to Disneyland – via espn.com
December 23 07:25 PM
Going to Disneyland isn’t just another day in the park for Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis — it’s a lifelong dream.
Trail Blazers’ woes go from bad to worse as Damian Lillard injures left ankle – via oregonlive.com
December 24 01:56 AM
The Blazers’ All-Star point guard rolled his left ankle midway through the fourth quarter and underwent postgame x-rays Friday night after a loss to the San Antonio Spurs.
The Friday Mailbag: Joy to the World Edition – via espn.com
December 23 08:10 PM
Kevin Pelton, Amin Elhassan, Mariano Bivins, Cian Fahey and Zach Harper answer listener questions from Twitter
My Side of the Tracks – via theplayerstribune.com
December 23 03:29 PM
#NBArank All-Time Kicks: Air Jordan XI is No. 1 – via espn.com
December 23 12:59 PM
Our countdown of the best basketball sneakers hits No. 1, as our panel picks the greatest NBA kicks of all time.
Meet the prankster who has become a big Knicks contributor – via nypost.com
December 24 01:00 AM
Backup center Kyle O’Quinn is an enigma wrapped in a riddle, and right now, he is riddling opposing teams with a dominance he never has shown in a five-year career. It’s been a nearly four-week joy…
McCollum: “Tough times don’t last, tough people do” – via csnnw.com
December 24 01:44 AM
CJ McCollum talks to the media following the Blazers loss to the Spurs
Meyers Leonard: This is a stressful time – via csnnw.com
December 24 01:44 AM
The Trail Blazers lost their fifth straight Friday night.
Quick: Can sense loses really starting to bother this team – via csnnw.com
December 24 01:54 AM
Highlights from Talkin’ Ball
Lillard: No finger pointing in quest to play Blazer basketball – via csnnw.com
December 24 01:57 AM
The Blazers have done it in spurts, though they haven’t been consistent, despite having most of the same personnel.
Lillard offers words of encouragement despite struggles – via csnnw.com
December 24 02:08 AM
Damian Lillard hopes the Blazers can look back on this five-game losing streak and be pleased at how far they will have come.
Instant Replay: Kings come back, outlast Timberwolves in Minnesota – via csnbayarea.com
December 23 11:05 PM
The Kings overcame a four-point halftime deficit to beat the Timberwolves in Minnesota on Friday…