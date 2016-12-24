Menu

Trending stories: Kristaps Porzingis goes to Disneyland, DeMarcus Cousins and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

December 23 10:34 AM
For five years now, DeMarcus Cousins has been hosting the Santa Cuz holiday event to help underprivileged families in Sacramento.

December 23 12:12 PM
The seemingly generational big man is having a spectacular season, but the Pelicans team around him is a long way from approaching his level.

December 23 08:07 AM
Zach Lowe highlights a Celtic shooter, a Mav revival, a Thunder bucket getter and “Cha-Cha Slide” torture.

December 23 07:25 PM
Going to Disneyland isn’t just another day in the park for Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis — it’s a lifelong dream.

December 24 01:56 AM
The Blazers’ All-Star point guard rolled his left ankle midway through the fourth quarter and underwent postgame x-rays Friday night after a loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

December 23 08:10 PM
Kevin Pelton, Amin Elhassan, Mariano Bivins, Cian Fahey and Zach Harper answer listener questions from Twitter

My Side of the Tracks – via theplayerstribune.com

December 23 03:29 PM

December 23 12:59 PM
Our countdown of the best basketball sneakers hits No. 1, as our panel picks the greatest NBA kicks of all time.

December 24 01:00 AM
Backup center Kyle O’Quinn is an enigma wrapped in a riddle, and right now, he is riddling opposing teams with a dominance he never has shown in a five-year career. It’s been a nearly four-week joy…

December 24 01:44 AM
CJ McCollum talks to the media following the Blazers loss to the Spurs

December 24 01:44 AM
The Trail Blazers lost their fifth straight Friday night.

December 24 01:54 AM
Highlights from Talkin’ Ball

December 24 01:57 AM
The Blazers have done it in spurts, though they haven’t been consistent, despite having most of the same personnel.

December 24 02:08 AM
Damian Lillard hopes the Blazers can look back on this five-game losing streak and be pleased at how far they will have come.

December 23 11:05 PM
The Kings overcame a four-point halftime deficit to beat the Timberwolves in Minnesota on Friday…

