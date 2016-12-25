Trending stories: Jeanie Buss, Warriors-Cavs, Damian Lillard and more

Lakers boss Jeanie Buss approaches critical juncture of franchise’s rebuild – via ocregister.com December 24 03:55 PM Beyond the bay window that looks onto the Lakers practice court, the Buss family’s second team was beginning to practice. Jeanie Buss likes to watch the Development League’s D-Fenders from up here, in the office that once belonged to her dad. She knows the players’ stories if not their names, and has a particular fondness for No. 7, Troy DeVries. The 34-year-old shooting guard’s entire professional career, before this season, was spent overseas. Shares

In a 113-100 win over New Orleans on Dec. 18 at the AT&T; Center and a 102-100 victory at Houston last week, Ginobili registered a combined 29 points, four assists and four steals while sinking 55.5 percent of his shots from the field (10 of 18) and 70 percent of his 3-point attempts (7 of 10). Ginobili, 39, was instrumental in the come-from-behind, down-to-the-wire win over the Rockets, scoring nine of his 12 points in the fourth period by hitting all three of his 3-point attempts …

Playing in front of several family members and friends who journeyed to Portland from his hometown of Seattle, Spurs rookie Dejounte Murray didn't disappoint in notching his second start of the season Friday. After sending starter Tony Parker home to rest after Thursday's 106-101 loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles, Popovich turned to the little-used Murray to face Blazers star Damian Lillard …

With the game on the line, even as the Rockets shot their way through a late comeback, the Grizzlies demonstrated how they do it. The Grizzlies scored on their final eight possessions after the Rockets had pulled within six points with 3½ minutes left. The Grizzlies are 13-2 in games in which the lead was three points or less in the final minutes. […] the Rockets were more upset with their inability to stop the Grizzlies at the start rather than the end of the fourth quarter …