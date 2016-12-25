Trending stories: Jeanie Buss, Warriors-Cavs, Damian Lillard and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Lakers boss Jeanie Buss approaches critical juncture of franchise’s rebuild – via ocregister.com
December 24 03:55 PM
Beyond the bay window that looks onto the Lakers practice court, the Buss family’s second team was beginning to practice. Jeanie Buss likes to watch the Development League’s D-Fenders from up here, in the office that once belonged to her dad. She knows the players’ stories if not their names, and has a particular fondness for No. 7, Troy DeVries. The 34-year-old shooting guard’s entire professional career, before this season, was spent overseas.
New NBA labor deal gives players more power over refs, dress code and more – via sportingnews.com
December 24 12:02 PM
Not only will players be making more money than ever, they’ll have more of a say.
5-on-5 predictions: Who would win a Warriors-Cavs series right now? – via insider.espn.com
December 24 11:04 AM
Are the Cavs and Warriors superteams good for the NBA? What moves should these contenders make? Our 5-on-5 team forecasts Sunday’s Christmas matchup and more.
How the Lakers turned into the Clippers and vice versa – via ocregister.com
December 24 12:00 PM
Have yourself a merry little Christmas day, either Lakerdom or Clipper Nation.
Spurs enjoying more visits lately from the ‘old Manu’ – via expressnews.com
December 24 06:49 PM
In a 113-100 win over New Orleans on Dec. 18 at the AT&T; Center and a 102-100 victory at Houston last week, Ginobili registered a combined 29 points, four assists and four steals while sinking 55.5 percent of his shots from the field (10 of 18) and 70 percent of his 3-point attempts (7 of 10). Ginobili, 39, was instrumental in the come-from-behind, down-to-the-wire win over the Rockets, scoring nine of his 12 points in the fourth period by hitting all three of his 3-point attempts …
Spurs rookie shines starting in front of family, friends – via expressnews.com
December 24 06:49 PM
Playing in front of several family members and friends who journeyed to Portland from his hometown of Seattle, Spurs rookie Dejounte Murray didn’t disappoint in notching his second start of the season Friday. After sending starter Tony Parker home to rest after Thursday’s 106-101 loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles, Popovich turned to the little-used Murray to face Blazers star Damian Lillard …
Lillard: What feels different from last year? – via csnnw.com
December 24 11:03 AM
Blazers lose to Spurs
Rockets can’t catch Grizzlies – via houstonchronicle.com
December 24 12:27 PM
With the game on the line, even as the Rockets shot their way through a late comeback, the Grizzlies demonstrated how they do it. The Grizzlies scored on their final eight possessions after the Rockets had pulled within six points with 3½ minutes left. The Grizzlies are 13-2 in games in which the lead was three points or less in the final minutes. […] the Rockets were more upset with their inability to stop the Grizzlies at the start rather than the end of the fourth quarter …
Spurs enjoy 110-90 win over Portland with offense going through former Blazer Aldridge – via expressnews.com
December 24 03:48 AM
Spurs bounce back, top Trail Blazers Aldridge did not always look comfortable in the Spurs’ 110-90 win, but he left behind his old home with his fifth double-double and, more importantly, a win. The fans should have reserved some boos for Patty Mills, who spent his first two seasons with the Trail Blazers before signing with the Spurs during the summer of 2011. Parker and Gasol flew home prior to the game to join Ginobili, who did not make the two-game trip out west …