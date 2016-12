Brandon Bass averaged 7.2 ppg and 4.3 rpg with the Lakers last season and landed a one-year minimum deal with the Clippers in free agency. Timofey Mozgov averaged 6.3 ppg and 4.4 rpg in Cleveland and scored a four-year, $64 million contract with the Lakers. Some pent-up frustration released on this Bass-on-Mozgov dunk on Christmas Day perhaps?

Can only imagine how good that dunk felt for Brandon Bass — Michael Pina (@MichaelVPina) December 26, 2016