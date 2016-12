Russell Westbrook fell short of a triple-double vs. Minnesota, but he was unstoppable again with 31 points and 15 assists – six for center Steven Adams. One of them ended up with a thunderous dunk.

The All-Star point guard has assisted Adams 80 times so far this season – 23.6 percent of his dishes. That’s up from 15.3 percent last season. It may have something to do Kevin Durant‘s leaving for the Bay Area…