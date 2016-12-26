Trending stories: Russell Westbrook denies shouting 'Thank you Kyrie!', Mike D'Antoni and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Lakers boss Jeanie Buss approaches critical juncture of franchise’s rebuild – via ocregister.com
December 24 03:55 PM
Beyond the bay window that looks onto the Lakers practice court, the Buss family’s second team was beginning to practice. Jeanie Buss likes to watch the Development League’s D-Fenders from up here, in the office that once belonged to her dad. She knows the players’ stories if not their names, and has a particular fondness for No. 7, Troy DeVries. The 34-year-old shooting guard’s entire professional career, before this season, was spent overseas.
Coach Mike D’Antoni’s light approach shines on Rockets’ winning attitude – via houstonchronicle.com
December 25 09:43 AM
With 1:25 left in the game and the Minnesota Timberwolves leading by nine points, the winning streak was just about out of time and the Rockets were running out of patience. Officials had gone to a video review and waited – and waited – for an answer from the NBA’s review center. Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni made his way over to lead official Bill Spooner and said, “They must all be at a Christmas party in New Jersey drinking eggnog.” […] the decision came. [.. …
Incredible moment at Garden before Celtics-Knicks game as Carmelo Anthony gives away a car — with the Garden of Dreams Foundation- Kia Car giveaway on behalf of the Carmelo Anthony Foundation — to Knicks fan Jarell Lara and his family. Lara, 17, suffers from a rare form of cancer called Langerhan’s Cell Histiocytosis. He just finished 18 months of chemo treatment earlier this year. Anne Lara quit her job as a medical assistant to care for her son and Fernando Lara had to take a construction job and move his family from their Washington Heights home to the South Bronx to pay for medical expenses. – via espn.com
December 25 11:13 AM
For one night at least, Lakers are best team in town – via ocregister.com
December 26 01:53 AM
LOS ANGELES – Twelve days away from home left the Lakers beleaguered and certainly beaten. They bore the marks of a team on a slide. Luke Walton hadn’t bothered to shave his stubble and players quietly went about their business in the pregame locker room.
December 25 10:04 PM
The Cavaliers’ instant classic over the Warriors had the feel of last June’s Finals, but this time with LeBron James providing the exclamation point.
Leonard wins battle with Bulls’ Butler – via expressnews.com
December 25 10:32 PM
Less evident in the box score — but all the more crucial — was Leonard’s work in slowing Bulls All-Star Jimmy Butler. “I think he’s the best wing defender in our league,” Chicago coach Fred Hoiberg said, high praise from the guy with Butler on his roster. In the Spurs’ first meeting with Chicago, that often meant stationing Butler in a corner and allowing the rest of the Bulls to play 4 on 4 …
NBA All-Star Ballot – via vote.nba.com
December 25 11:00 AM
Jefferson ‘bit surprised’ by tech for winking at KD – via espn.com
December 25 08:22 PM
Richard Jefferson was assessed a technical foul for taunting after he winked at Warriors star Kevin Durant, capping what the Cavs swingman called “an interesting week or two with the referees.”
Looking back at the top 10 Philadelphia sports stories of 2016 – via philly.com
December 25 07:57 PM
As the year winds down, the sports staffs of the Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com look back at the year’s biggest stories and how our writers covered them.
Westbrook denies shouting ‘Thank you Kyrie!’ – via espn.com
December 25 08:50 PM
Russell Westbrook clarified that he was thanking his trainer’s daughter, Jayme — not Kyrie Irving, whose game winner took down Kevin Durant’s Warriors — following his pregame warm-up on Sunday.
Al Horford helping Celtics show their top-3 East potential – via espn.com
December 25 08:15 PM
Al Horford shows the many ways in which he can affect an NBA game as the Celtics fight off the Knicks and prove their Eastern prowess.
Westbrook says he didn’t thank Kyrie Irving in video – via newsok.com
December 25 07:35 PM
DEC 25, 2016 – Russell Westbrook would like you to know – and he is adamant about the point – that he did not yell “Thank you Kyrie!” as he ran off the court after making a shot in Chesapeake Energy Arena, as depicted in this video from the Thunder’s Twiter account.
Yes, referees blew these three huge calls, but Warriors blew game vs. Cavaliers – via sportingnews.com
December 25 06:18 PM
The Warriors have major questions to ask themselves. One might be about the referees.
Cavaliers-Warriors: No-call dooms Warriors as Kevin Durant falls on final play – via cbssports.com
December 25 06:02 PM
Was it a foul? It certainly looked like it