Kemba Walker stars in cheap, epic All-Star voting promo

The Charlotte Hornets are throwing their weight behind Kemba Walker for him to become the first franchise member to make the All-Star Game since Gerald Wallace in 2010. The team put together a video campaigning for the 26-year-old guard with Walker himself, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Frank Kaminsky as actors, strong special effects and voice over by Spencer Hawes. It’s a masterpiece.
And now for the PREMIERE of Walker Charlotte Ranger 🌅 RT to #NBAVote @KembaWalker for @NBA All-Star 2017!
👉 https://t.co/QFs9H4sRy2 pic.twitter.com/zascZz42Za
— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) December 26, 2016
For the record, Walker is currently No. 18 in the HoopsHype readers’ All-Star poll.