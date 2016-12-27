Kemba Walker stars in cheap, epic All-Star voting promo

The Charlotte Hornets are throwing their weight behind Kemba Walker for him to become the first franchise member to make the All-Star Game since Gerald Wallace in 2010. The team put together a video campaigning for the 26-year-old guard with Walker himself, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Frank Kaminsky as actors, strong special effects and voice over by Spencer Hawes. It’s a masterpiece.

For the record, Walker is currently No. 18 in the HoopsHype readers’ All-Star poll.