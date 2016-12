Guard Jared Cunningham, who played for the Cavs till the NBA trade deadline last season, had quite a strong performance in China’s CBA on Wednesday scoring 74 points on 22-of-38 shooting for Jiangsu Tongxi. His team lost to JJ Hickson‘s Fujian Sturgeons 129-48, though.

Cunningham averaged 2.6 ppg in 40 games for the eventual NBA champion in 2015-16 till he was moved to Orlando in the Channing Frye trade. After getting waived, he played for Milwaukee and the D-League’s Idaho Stampede.