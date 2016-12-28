Chris Wallace: From casino worker to NBA executive

Memphis Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace joins Sam Amick to discuss his unorthodox rise to NBA executive. They talk about how the Grizzlies have dealt with injuries and have still made the playoffs in each of the past six seasons.

They talk about Wallace’s career path, from humble beginnings working in a casino in Reno, Nevada to starting a basketball magazine at age 23. That led to getting a job in the NBA. They discuss the growth of international players getting to the league.

They talk about Wallace’s relationship with one of the guru of analytics, John Hollinger, with the Grizzlies. Wallace also tells Sam about how he helped get Erik Spoelstra into the league as a video coordinator.

They talk about how Wallace ended up with the Boston Celtics (hint, it involves a trade). Wallace recalls getting to work with Red Auerbach and how memorable that experience was. Then they talk about how the Grizzlies were built and some of the moves that were made that set the team up for longterm success.