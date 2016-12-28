Trending stories: Phil Jackson, Jeanie Buss, D'Angelo Russell, the 2016 draft class and more

Kerr: Curry’s ‘had the biggest adjustment’ with Durant on Warriors – via csnbayarea.com December 27 06:52 PM The Warriors are still going through a learning curve with Kevin Durant. And the reigning MVP is going the biggest change of them all. Shares

Spurs say goodbye to rookie point guard – via expressnews.com December 27 07:36 PM With first-round draft pick Dejounte Murray showing signs of improvement, the Spurs waived rookie point guard Nico Laprovittola on Tuesday. The move is viewed as a win-win for Laprovittola, 26, and the Spurs because it allows him to possibly sign a more lucrative deal overseas while giving the club roster flexibility. Laprovittola averaged 3.3 points, 1.6 assists and 9.7 minutes over 18 games after signing with the Spurs as free agent to a non-guaranteed one-year deal Sept. 26 …

Spurs prepare for cupcake buffet – via expressnews.com December 27 05:36 PM At 9-22, the Phoenix Suns are nobody's idea of an NBA superpower, but Popovich hopes his players will treat them as such. The next stretch of the schedule will challenge the Spurs' capacity to take care of business against overmatched opponents. On the surface, the Spurs have an opportunity to add serious padding to an already sparkling 25-6 record — if they stay on their guard …

Bulls fight their way to 90-85 win over the Pacers – via nba.com December 27 10:48 AM By Sam Smith It's good to have a plan; it's better to have good fortune. And so it seemed for the Bulls Monday in a 90-85 victory over the Indiana Pacers. The uncertain Nikola Mirotic with the Bulls about to blow a 16-point lead knocked down a step back 23 footer with a second left on the shot clock for an 88-85 lead with 21.2 seconds left in the game, Mirotic finishing with a season high 20 points and uncharacteristically pounding his chest as he ran back to the huddle.

Common thread runs through Spurs' retired jerseys – via expressnews.com December 27 10:59 AM After nearly an hour of flowery speeches by old teammates, Spurs general manager Tim Duncan will take the microphone and ask Leonard if he feels honored by the festivities. […] the future of a dynasty might depend on it. Last week, the analytics-oriented site FiveThirtyEight.com published a chart that broke down the value of every NBA team's roster of retired jerseys …

As Thunder travels, fans show up but Westbrook tunes out – via newsok.com December 27 12:54 PM DEC 27, 2016 – MIAMI – They come to watch Russell Westbrook, to cheer and to boo and sometimes just to watch him warm up. And the Thunder point guard – who's emerged as the story of the NBA season – notices. Just not in the same way he used to.