Trending stories: LeBron James' 32nd birthday, Russell Westbrook, George Karl and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
The Best…and Worst of 2016 – via espn.com
December 29 11:51 PM
Some of the most memorable clips on the TrueHoop Podcast from 2016. Guests include, Stephen Jackson, Rachel Nichols, Jerry Ferrara, The KID Mero and Freddie Prinze Jr.
LeBron’s 32nd birthday wish: No MJ comparisons – via espn.com
December 29 05:07 PM
As LeBron James is about to turn 32, he doesn’t want to draw comparisons to Michael Jordan, whose 32nd year might have produced his best season.
Lakers podcast: Are changes coming to Lakers front office? – via ocregister.com
December 29 01:05 PM
LeBron grades himself an ‘F’ despite Cavs victory – via espn.com
December 30 01:36 AM
LeBron James took the blame for the Cavs nearly blowing a 20-point second-half lead Thursday night against the Celtics, telling his teammates, “I was terrible tonight. It won’t happen again.”
Cavs’ Irving sidelined at end by hammy cramp – via espn.com
December 30 01:04 AM
Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving was forced from Cleveland’s nail-biter win over Boston on Thursday night with cramping in his right hamstring, not an injury.
NBA D-League Positional Rankings v1.0 – via fansided.com
December 29 09:46 AM
The D-League season is basically two months old and there have only been six players called up to the NBA. This may seem low, however last season at the sa…
The Warriors currently — quietly — boast the NBA’s second stingiest defense – via mercurynews.com
December 29 08:07 PM
After a slow start, the Warriors defense has been stingy of late. Quietly stingy. And now they are the league’s best in many defensive categories.
George Karl elaborates on Lillard, Stotts, Blazers – via portlandtribune.com
December 29 07:26 PM
George Karl elaborates on Lillard, Stotts, Blazers, Local Sports, Portland local Sports, Breaking Sports alerts for Portland city.
Carmelo: Phil’s breakup with Jeanie Buss puts Lakers rumor to bed – NY Daily News – via nydailynews.com
December 29 06:52 PM
Why Oklahoma City could remain the best fit for Russell Westbrook – via sports.yahoo.com
December 29 12:37 PM
A young core and a changing salary landscape could help the Thunder become a contender sooner than expected.
Spurs appreciate the underappreciated Danny Green – via expressnews.com
December 29 04:40 PM
At the ensuing timeout, Popovich kicked Green out of the huddle and replaced him with Manu Ginobili on the floor. What happened next illustrates the fully bloomed relationship between Popovich and his favorite whipping post, six-plus seasons in the making. With defensive ace Kawhi Leonard out with gastroenteritis, Green filled the role as the Spurs’ top perimeter defender for the night …
Spurs have fun at Ginobili’s expense over dunk – via expressnews.com
December 29 05:26 PM
Spurs have fun at Ginobili’s expense over dunk Manu Ginobili received some good-natured ribbing from his teammates for his two-handed, straining-to-finish dunk in the third period of Wednesday’s 119-98 come-from-behind win over Phoenix. The play ignited the sellout crowd of 18,418 at the AT&T; Center, which saw the Spurs rally from a 10-point second period deficit. In addition to scoring 12 points, he finished with a season-high three blocks and two steals …
Today in NBA history: Michael Jordan dropped 51 points at age 38 – via nba.nbcsports.com
December 29 04:46 PM
There were highlights of Jordan worth watching from the Wizards era.
George Karl will not rest until EVERYONE hates him – via sbnation.com
December 29 08:12 AM
Good morning. We have that and more in Thursday’s NBA newsletter.