Trending stories: Rajon Rondo benched, Paul George, Kevin Love and more

Spurs appreciate the underappreciated Danny Green – via expressnews.com December 29 04:40 PM At the ensuing timeout, Popovich kicked Green out of the huddle and replaced him with Manu Ginobili on the floor. What happened next illustrates the fully bloomed relationship between Popovich and his favorite whipping post, six-plus seasons in the making. With defensive ace Kawhi Leonard out with gastroenteritis, Green filled the role as the Spurs’ top perimeter defender for the night … Shares

An easy call: Vin Scully as Sports Person of the Year for SCNG – via dailynews.com December 30 04:43 PM In early October, St. John’s Episcopal Church in Corona updated the “welcome” message on its street corner marquee. In addition to reminding worshipers about the times for the Sunday services, the clip-on letters spelled out a rem Shares

Notebook: Spurs stomach second straight game sans Leonard – via expressnews.com December 30 09:47 PM Leonard, the Spurs’ leading scorer and top defender, also missed Wednesday’s victory over Phoenix. “One thing about the Spurs is they play the same style regardless of who plays,” Blazers coach Terry Stotts said before tipoff. The Spurs weren’t the only team missing their leading scorer Friday. Portland was without point guard Damian Lillard, who was still out with the left ankle sprain he suffered in last week’s game against the Spurs … Shares

Heat confirm this week Spoelstra’s contract with team was extended over summer – via miamiherald.com December 30 06:25 PM Erik Spoelstra, in the middle of his ninth season with the Miami Heat, had his contract extended beyond this season over the summer, the team confirmed this week Shares