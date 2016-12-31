Trending stories: Rajon Rondo benched, Paul George, Kevin Love and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Spurs play comeback kings again, down Blazers – via expressnews.com
December 31 02:00 AM
The Spurs continued to play with fire without getting burned Friday, overcoming a 13-point hole to beat Portland.
Shares
Spurs appreciate the underappreciated Danny Green – via expressnews.com
December 29 04:40 PM
At the ensuing timeout, Popovich kicked Green out of the huddle and replaced him with Manu Ginobili on the floor. What happened next illustrates the fully bloomed relationship between Popovich and his favorite whipping post, six-plus seasons in the making. With defensive ace Kawhi Leonard out with gastroenteritis, Green filled the role as the Spurs’ top perimeter defender for the night …
Shares
December 31 01:30 AM
Injuries, bad defense and inconsistency up-and-down the roster have tarnished what many thought could be a charmed season.
Shares
December 30 04:00 PM
Healthy and with the pressure reduced, the Cavs’ Kevin Love has big numbers and an inside track to his first Eastern Conference All-Star bid.
Shares
Wizards wrap up 10-5 month with blowout of Nets – via washingtonpost.com
December 30 10:06 PM
Trey Burke comes off the bench to score 27 in 118-95 rout of Brooklyn.
Shares
An easy call: Vin Scully as Sports Person of the Year for SCNG – via dailynews.com
December 30 04:43 PM
In early October, St. John’s Episcopal Church in Corona updated the “welcome” message on its street corner marquee. In addition to reminding worshipers about the times for the Sunday services, the clip-on letters spelled out a rem
Shares
Notebook: Spurs stomach second straight game sans Leonard – via expressnews.com
December 30 09:47 PM
Leonard, the Spurs’ leading scorer and top defender, also missed Wednesday’s victory over Phoenix. “One thing about the Spurs is they play the same style regardless of who plays,” Blazers coach Terry Stotts said before tipoff. The Spurs weren’t the only team missing their leading scorer Friday. Portland was without point guard Damian Lillard, who was still out with the left ankle sprain he suffered in last week’s game against the Spurs …
Shares
Rajon Rondo on being benched during second half of Bulls’ loss to Pacers – via chicagotribune.com
December 30 09:14 PM
Bulls guard Rajon Rondo reacts to being benched for the second half of the 111-101 loss to the Pacers on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. (K.C. Johnson/Chicago Tribune)
Shares
Hoiberg says he made the decision to go with MCW and Jerian Grant down the stretch. Doesn’t commit to Rondo starting Saturday. Says Rondo handled benching well. – via espn.com
December 30 06:43 PM
Read more on ESPN
Shares
Heat confirm this week Spoelstra’s contract with team was extended over summer – via miamiherald.com
December 30 06:25 PM
Erik Spoelstra, in the middle of his ninth season with the Miami Heat, had his contract extended beyond this season over the summer, the team confirmed this week
Shares
Leonard out again with illness – via blog.mysanantonio.com
December 30 06:02 PM
The Spurs and Trail Blazers could each be without their leading scorer tonight at the AT&T; Center.
Shares
Paul George: “It’s been one of the most frustrating seasons I’ve been a part of” – via nba.nbcsports.com
December 30 05:18 PM
What is this team’s identity now? Does Nate McMillan know?
Shares
Curry’s ‘Ghostship’ sneakers raise over $45K for Oakland fire fund – via csnbayarea.com
December 30 04:35 PM
Stephen Curry auctioned off two pairs of game-worn, autographed, custom “Ghostship” sneakers and raised over $45,000 for the Oakland Fire Relief fund.