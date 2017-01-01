Trending stories: Nets struggling, Russell Westbrook, Jonathon Simmons and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Nets air grievances as losing, frustration continue to mount – via nypost.com
December 31 11:54 PM
Heisler: Happy New Year, or not, from our NBA favorites – via ocregister.com
December 31 08:45 PM
And now, New Year’s resolutions from the NBA family:
Spurs’ Simmons earning Popovich’s trust with ‘solid’ all-around play – via expressnews.com
December 31 07:38 PM
ATLANTA — Spurs forward Jonathon Simmons lives for highlight-reel slams such as the one he delivered late in the 110-94 win over Portland while soaring through the air aided by what he called “Jesus wings.” […] Simmons is on his way to developing into a solid two-way performer in his second season, taking as much pride in a chase-down block or gritty defensive stop as he does his momentum-shifting breakaway slams. Entering Sunday’s 5 p.m …
Rockets guard Patrick Beverley won’t play against the Knicks because of right wrist pain. – via espn.com
December 31 06:55 PM
Good, Bad and Ugly: What We’ve Learned About the ‘New’ Brooklyn Nets – via netsdaily.com
December 31 02:42 PM
The Nets came away with an inspiring comeback, buzzer-beating victory over the playoff- contending Hornets the night after Christmas. Randy Foye nailed a 3-pointer as time expired and the Nets won…
Sam Smith’s 2016 Year in Review – via nba.com
December 31 10:00 AM
By Sam Smith We don’t so much in the NBA celebrate the end of the calendar year because it’s just now heading toward mid season in the league’s annual hyphenated dating, this being 2016-17. In many respects for the Bulls, few will be sorry to call a flagrant 2 on 2016 and send it on its way after the team missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
LeBron James wants updates on Ohio State-Clemson tonight – via cleveland.com
December 31 12:34 PM
LeBron James wants Cavs assistants to update him on tonight’s Ohio State-Clemson football game, which takes place during the Cavs-Hornets game.
Oladipo to return for Clippers game – via newsok.com
December 31 01:48 PM
DEC 31, 2016 – Oklahoma City guard Victor Oladipo will return for Saturday’s home game against the Clippers, per the Thunder. Oladipo has missed the past nine games with a sprained right wrist.
Isaiah Thomas reaches heights he always envisioned – The Boston Globe – via bostonglobe.com
December 31 11:38 AM
Thomas, at 5 feet 9 inches, has turned himself into an NBA star.
Russell Westbrook on racking up technicals: ‘I’m good’ – via newsok.com
December 31 01:29 PM
DEC 31, 2016 – With 10 technical fouls through 33 games, Russell Westbrook is on a pace for a suspension. But the Thunder guard on Saturday seemed unconcerned with the prospect.
Trail Blazers searching for answers following loss to San Antonio Spurs – via oregonlive.com
December 31 09:50 AM
“I don’t know,” Blazers forward Moe Harkless said when asked to diagnosis the central issue plaguing the Blazers. “I can’t put my finger on it.”
Spurs play comeback kings again, down Blazers – via expressnews.com
December 31 02:00 AM
The Spurs continued to play with fire without getting burned Friday, overcoming a 13-point hole to beat Portland.
Despite Heat’s record, Spoelstra says ‘team is getting better’ – via miamiherald.com
December 31 10:37 AM
The Heat is 10-24 and tied for the third-worst record in the league, but coach Erik Spoelstra is convinced the team is improving as young players are stepping into bigger roles and making more contributions