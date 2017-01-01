Trending stories: Nets struggling, Russell Westbrook, Jonathon Simmons and more

Spurs’ Simmons earning Popovich’s trust with ‘solid’ all-around play – via expressnews.com December 31 07:38 PM ATLANTA — Spurs forward Jonathon Simmons lives for highlight-reel slams such as the one he delivered late in the 110-94 win over Portland while soaring through the air aided by what he called “Jesus wings.” […] Simmons is on his way to developing into a solid two-way performer in his second season, taking as much pride in a chase-down block or gritty defensive stop as he does his momentum-shifting breakaway slams. Entering Sunday’s 5 p.m … Shares

The Nets came away with an inspiring comeback, buzzer-beating victory over the playoff- contending Hornets the night after Christmas. Randy Foye nailed a 3-pointer as time expired and the Nets won…

By Sam Smith We don't so much in the NBA celebrate the end of the calendar year because it's just now heading toward mid season in the league's annual hyphenated dating, this being 2016-17. In many respects for the Bulls, few will be sorry to call a flagrant 2 on 2016 and send it on its way after the team missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

LeBron James wants Cavs assistants to update him on tonight's Ohio State-Clemson football game, which takes place during the Cavs-Hornets game.

DEC 31, 2016 – Oklahoma City guard Victor Oladipo will return for Saturday's home game against the Clippers, per the Thunder. Oladipo has missed the past nine games with a sprained right wrist.

DEC 31, 2016 – With 10 technical fouls through 33 games, Russell Westbrook is on a pace for a suspension. But the Thunder guard on Saturday seemed unconcerned with the prospect.

"I don't know," Blazers forward Moe Harkless said when asked to diagnosis the central issue plaguing the Blazers. "I can't put my finger on it."