Gallery LeBron James' sneakers through the years January 2, 2017- by HoopsHype

<p>2003-04: Nike Air Zoom Generation</p> <p>2004-05: Nike Zoom LeBron II</p> <p>2005-06: Nike Zoom LeBron III</p> <p>2006-07: Nike Zoom LeBron IV</p> <p>2007-08: Nike Zoom LeBron V</p> <p>2008-09: Nike Air Max LeBron VI</p> <p>2009-10: Nike Air Max LeBron VII</p> <p>2010-11: Nike Air Max LeBron 8</p> <p>2011-12: Nike LeBron 9</p> <p>2012-13: Nike LeBron X</p> <p>2013-14: Nike LeBron 11</p> <p>2014-15: Nike LeBron 12</p> <p>2015-16: Nike LeBron 13</p> <p>2016-17: Nike LeBron 14</p>