Trending stories: Paul Millsap, Stan Van Gundy, Jeff Hornacek and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Stan Van Gundy won’t stay quiet when it comes to America’s issues – via sportingnews.com
December 31 08:23 PM
Stan Van Gundy took some time to sit down with SN to discuss racism, sexism and many other societal ills.
Jeff Hornacek wants Knicks to show more effort in 2017 – via newsday.com
January 01 06:40 PM
Jeff Hornacek has issued a challenge to his team, and particularly his starters, saying that the type of passion the Knicks showed in their hard-fought
Sources: Hawks fielding trade offers for Millsap – via espn.com
January 01 07:14 PM
The Atlanta Hawks, fearful of losing Paul Millsap in free agency in the summer without compensation, have begun to listen to trade pitches for their All-Star forward.
January 01 09:01 PM
Paul Millsap and Tim Hardaway Jr. gave the Hawks’ their best win of the season.
Should the Raptors even consider a trade that would cost… – via theathletic.com
December 16 11:35 PM
The Raptors are a very good team. And, in large part, their success is built upon their depth,…
Lakers’ Luke Walton doesn’t think team has attitude problem – via ocregister.com
December 31 09:21 PM
The prolonged film sessions in recent days have revealed a pretty simple story regarding the Lakers’ inconsistency.
Spurs’ Leonard makes trip to Atlanta – via expressnews.com
December 31 07:40 PM
The two-time defending NBA defensive player of the year is averaging a team-best 24.4 points per game. The Spurs arrived in Atlanta with a four-game winning streak and an NBA-best 16-2 road mark. “Pop is the best at resting guys and knowing when to give us a game off to have more energy,” Parker said after scoring 18 points and dishing out a team-high five assists in 22 minutes in Friday’s 110-94 win over Portland. After the Spurs lost to the Clippers on Dec …