Trending stories: Paul Millsap, Stan Van Gundy, Jeff Hornacek and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

December 31 08:23 PM
Stan Van Gundy took some time to sit down with SN to discuss racism, sexism and many other societal ills.

January 01 06:40 PM
Jeff Hornacek has issued a challenge to his team, and particularly his starters, saying that the type of passion the Knicks showed in their hard-fought

January 01 07:14 PM
The Atlanta Hawks, fearful of losing Paul Millsap in free agency in the summer without compensation, have begun to listen to trade pitches for their All-Star forward.

January 01 09:01 PM
Paul Millsap and Tim Hardaway Jr. gave the Hawks’ their best win of the season.

December 16 11:35 PM
The Raptors are a very good team. And, in large part, their success is built upon their depth,…

December 31 09:21 PM
The prolonged film sessions in recent days have revealed a pretty simple story regarding the Lakers’ inconsistency.

Spurs’ Leonard makes trip to Atlanta – via expressnews.com

December 31 07:40 PM
The two-time defending NBA defensive player of the year is averaging a team-best 24.4 points per game. The Spurs arrived in Atlanta with a four-game winning streak and an NBA-best 16-2 road mark. “Pop is the best at resting guys and knowing when to give us a game off to have more energy,” Parker said after scoring 18 points and dishing out a team-high five assists in 22 minutes in Friday’s 110-94 win over Portland. After the Spurs lost to the Clippers on Dec …

