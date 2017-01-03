LeBron James is dunking even more than usual this season

At 32, you would expect LeBron James‘ athleticism would be somewhat diminished by now. If you look at the number of dunks per game (which hardly tells the whole the story but is pretty significant), it doesn’t look like that’s happening – at all.

Through 29 games, James is averaging 1.620 dunks this season, which would be his best mark ever as a Cavalier and the fourth-best of his 14-year pro career. Per Basketball-Reference, the four-time MVP has averaged 1.495 dunks in the NBA.

James said last month this is the best he’s felt in the last couple of years. Based on his play so far this season, we don’t need to be convinced.