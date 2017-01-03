NBA A to Z: MVP and Rookie of the Year races shaping up

Sam Amick and Jeff Zillgitt go around the league, hitting on some of the big performances. They start off talking about the Rookie of the Year race and the surprising entry that is Malcolm Brogdon of the Milwaukee Bucks. Brogdon was a second-round pick who has quickly become an invaluable member of a young, up-and-coming team. Jeff chats with Brogdon from a recent trip to Milwaukee.

The guys then talk about the Russell Westbrook vs. James Harden for MVP race and how great those two guys have been. Then again, they warn to not forget about LeBron James, who in most observations is right behind Westbrook and Harden in the race.

The guys then talk about the Memphis Grizzlies, a surprise team that has dealt with major injuries.