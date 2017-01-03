Trending stories: Jrue Holiday, Kevin Durant, power rankings and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
January 02 12:00 PM
James Harden and Isaiah Thomas’ historic 50-point performances have their teams on the rise. Meanwhile, at the top, can Cleveland fend off Golden State once again?
Video Breakdown: What is an Iverson Cut? – via nba.nbcsports.com
January 02 02:35 PM
A move that Hall of Famer Allen Iverson made so ubiquitous that NBA coaches just started calling the action “The Iverson Cut”.
Taurean Prince has double-double in D-League game – via ajc.com
January 02 04:19 PM
Taurean Prince had a double-double with a game-high 27 points and 14 rebounds in an NBA Development…
Durant shares what trait makes the Warriors unpredictable – via csnbayarea.com
January 03 03:10 AM
Kevin Durant explains to Ros Gold-Onwude how the Warriors made things difficult for the Nuggets.
Pelicans’ Holiday touched by LeBron’s gesture – via espn.com
January 03 12:33 AM
Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, whose wife underwent brain surgery on a tumor weeks after the birth of their daughter, said support from LeBron James and others around the NBA has been “a blessing.”
Thunder: Russell Westbrook goes cold late in 98-94 loss to Bucks – via newsok.com
January 02 11:49 PM
JAN 2, 2017 – OKC Thunder: Russell Westbrook goes cold late in 98-94 loss to Bucks
What have the worst starts in Heat history led to? Hint: Root for a repeat of 2002-03 – via miamiherald.com
January 02 03:03 PM
At 10-25, the Heat owns the third-worst record in the league. Here’s a look a back at where other bad starts have led the franchise moving forward
Statistically, Lakers Beat The Raptors In Nearly Every Category Last Night – via lakersnation.com
January 02 07:30 PM
The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Toronto Raptors in nearly every statistical category last night, rebounding, points in the paint, assists, turnovers.
Ailing Celtics Marcus Smart and Tyler Zeller are hospitalized – The Boston Globe – via bostonglobe.com
January 02 07:24 PM
A stomach bug is circulating among the team, and James Young sprained an ankle.
Video: Jeremy Lin says ‘no timetable’ for his return from hamstring injury – via netsdaily.com
January 02 07:13 PM
Jeremy Lin is once again out for the Brooklyn Nets, after having re-injured his hamstring back in late-December against the Charlotte Hornets. Since then, Lin hasn’t been able to play, nor has…
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors still not No. 1; Kings slip – via csnbayarea.com
January 02 02:40 PM
The Warriors bounced back from their loss in Cleveland by beating the Raptors and Mavericks, while the Kings have dropped two straight…