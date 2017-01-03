Trending stories: Jrue Holiday, Kevin Durant, power rankings and more

Video Breakdown: What is an Iverson Cut? – via nba.nbcsports.com January 02 02:35 PM A move that Hall of Famer Allen Iverson made so ubiquitous that NBA coaches just started calling the action “The Iverson Cut”. Shares

Durant shares what trait makes the Warriors unpredictable – via csnbayarea.com January 03 03:10 AM Kevin Durant explains to Ros Gold-Onwude how the Warriors made things difficult for the Nuggets.

Pelicans' Holiday touched by LeBron's gesture – via espn.com January 03 12:33 AM Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, whose wife underwent brain surgery on a tumor weeks after the birth of their daughter, said support from LeBron James and others around the NBA has been "a blessing."

Video: Jeremy Lin says 'no timetable' for his return from hamstring injury – via netsdaily.com January 02 07:13 PM Jeremy Lin is once again out for the Brooklyn Nets, after having re-injured his hamstring back in late-December against the Charlotte Hornets. Since then, Lin hasn't been able to play, nor has…