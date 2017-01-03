Menu

Trending stories: Jrue Holiday, Kevin Durant, power rankings and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

January 02 12:00 PM
James Harden and Isaiah Thomas’ historic 50-point performances have their teams on the rise. Meanwhile, at the top, can Cleveland fend off Golden State once again?

Video Breakdown: What is an Iverson Cut? – via nba.nbcsports.com

January 02 02:35 PM
A move that Hall of Famer Allen Iverson made so ubiquitous that NBA coaches just started calling the action “The Iverson Cut”.

January 02 04:19 PM
Taurean Prince had a double-double with a game-high 27 points and 14 rebounds in an NBA Development…

January 03 03:10 AM
Kevin Durant explains to Ros Gold-Onwude how the Warriors made things difficult for the Nuggets.

January 03 12:33 AM
Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, whose wife underwent brain surgery on a tumor weeks after the birth of their daughter, said support from LeBron James and others around the NBA has been “a blessing.”

January 02 11:49 PM
JAN 2, 2017 – OKC Thunder: Russell Westbrook goes cold late in 98-94 loss to Bucks

January 02 03:03 PM
At 10-25, the Heat owns the third-worst record in the league. Here’s a look a back at where other bad starts have led the franchise moving forward

January 02 07:30 PM
The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Toronto Raptors in nearly every statistical category last night, rebounding, points in the paint, assists, turnovers.

January 02 07:24 PM
A stomach bug is circulating among the team, and James Young sprained an ankle.

January 02 07:13 PM
Jeremy Lin is once again out for the Brooklyn Nets, after having re-injured his hamstring back in late-December against the Charlotte Hornets. Since then, Lin hasn’t been able to play, nor has…

January 02 02:40 PM
The Warriors bounced back from their loss in Cleveland by beating the Raptors and Mavericks, while the Kings have dropped two straight…

