NBA Free Agency 2016: Point Guards

Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: New Orleans
10.6 ppg, 3.7 apg, 3.4 rpg

His stint in China was quite short. Was rumored to be in the mix for Memphis.
Agent: Joel Bell
2015/16 Earnings: $3,203,780
Career Earnings: $8,489,666
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Memphis
10.3 ppg, 3.8 apg

The trade to Memphis did wonders for him. Then he got injured and waived. Should be a backup point guard somewhere soon.
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
2015/16 Earnings: $4,300,000
Career Earnings: $22,627,889
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Brooklyn
2.3 ppg, 1.7 apg

The talent is there, but must prove he can get back to full strength physically.
Agent: Alex Saratsis
2015/16 Earnings: $6,600,000
Career Earnings: $22,838,814
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Last team: Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel)

Put up big numbers in Israel last season. The NBA may not be a bad fallback plan for him if his flirtation with the NFL doesn’t work out.
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2015/16 Earnings: $26,456
Career Earnings: $24,727,781
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Last team: New Orleans
5.0 ppg, 0.3 apg

Has been waived twice in the last month. At just 22, there might be untapped potential with him.
Agent: Charlie Briscoe
2015/16 Earnings: $1,160,160
Career Earnings: $5,514,574
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Sacramento
6.0 ppg, 4.5 apg

Don’t be surprised if he ends up with a top Euroleague club soon.
Agent: Tony Dutt
2015/16 Earnings: $2,291,455
Career Earnings: $17,651,410
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Atlanta
3.0 ppg, 1.6 apg

A true pro, but well past his prime. Has hinted at retirement.
Agent: Jeff Austin
2015/16 Earnings: $2,870,000
Career Earnings: $71,692,268
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: San Antonio
3.7 ppg, 2.2 apg

The No. 9 all-time in assists may have played his last NBA game. What a great run.
Agent: Andy Miller
2015/16 Earnings: $1,490,369
Career Earnings: $97,709,070
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Utah
3.7 ppg, 2.4 apg
Agent: Jeff Austin
2015/16 Earnings: $2,144,772
Career Earnings: $6,984,685
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Memphis
5.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg
Agent: Bill Neff
2015/16 Earnings: $123,548
Career Earnings: $123,548

