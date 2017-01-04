NBA Free Agency 2016: Point Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Norris Cole
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: New Orleans
10.6 ppg, 3.7 apg, 3.4 rpg
His stint in China was quite short. Was rumored to be in the mix for Memphis.
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Memphis
10.3 ppg, 3.8 apg
The trade to Memphis did wonders for him. Then he got injured and waived. Should be a backup point guard somewhere soon.
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Brooklyn
2.3 ppg, 1.7 apg
The talent is there, but must prove he can get back to full strength physically.
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Last team: Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel)
Put up big numbers in Israel last season. The NBA may not be a bad fallback plan for him if his flirtation with the NFL doesn’t work out.
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Last team: New Orleans
5.0 ppg, 0.3 apg
Has been waived twice in the last month. At just 22, there might be untapped potential with him.
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Sacramento
6.0 ppg, 4.5 apg
Don’t be surprised if he ends up with a top Euroleague club soon.
7. Kirk Hinrich
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Atlanta
3.0 ppg, 1.6 apg
A true pro, but well past his prime. Has hinted at retirement.
8. Andre Miller
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: San Antonio
3.7 ppg, 2.2 apg
The No. 9 all-time in assists may have played his last NBA game. What a great run.
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Utah
3.7 ppg, 2.4 apg
10. Xavier Munford
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Memphis
5.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg
