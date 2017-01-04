NBA Free Agency 2016: Power Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Carl Landry
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Philadelphia
9.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg
The Sixers are on the hook for his salary this season, so Landry should be in no rush to return unless it’s a good situation for him.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2015/16 Earnings: $6,750,000
Career Earnings: $41,427,163
2. Quincy Acy
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Dallas
2.2 ppg, 1.3 rpg
His physical brand of basketball will get him a shot with another NBA team soon.
Agent: Michael Silverman
2015/16 Earnings: $981,348
Career Earnings: $4,401,424
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Charlotte
2.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg
The very physical Hansbrough comes off a season with career lows in major statistical categories.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2015/16 Earnings: $1,185,784
Career Earnings: $16,746,078
4. Matt Bonner
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: San Antonio
2.5 ppg, 0.9 rpg
Was limited to just 206 minutes in 2015-16. Done in San Antonio after 10 years in the Spur paradise.
Agent: Kenny Grant
2015/16 Earnings: $1,499,187
Career Earnings: $30,128,334
5. Drew Gooden
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Washington
2.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg
Has tried to become a three-point shooter lately with little success.
Agent: Dan Fegan
2015/16 Earnings: $3,300,000
Career Earnings: $67,930,972
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: New York
1.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2015/16 Earnings: $1,700,000
Career Earnings: $10,362,830
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Sydney Kings (Australia)
Agent: Byron Irvin
2015/16 Earnings: $0
Career Earnings: $90,319,819
