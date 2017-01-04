NBA Free Agency 2016: Shooting Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: New Orleans
9.7 ppg, 4.8 apg, 3.3 rpg
Will be out for a while due to injury. Should be a coveted free agent when he’s healthy based on his performance with Memphis last year and New Orleans early in the season.
Agent: Reggie Brown
2015/16 Earnings: $9,000,000
Career Earnings: $22,662,286
2. Gary Neal
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Washington
9.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg
Missed much of the 2015-16 season due to injury. Shot an impressive 41.0 percent from three.
Agent: David Bauman
2015/16 Earnings: $2,139,000
Career Earnings: $10,741,584
Free Agency, Free Agency, Bradley Beal, Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat, Washington Wizards