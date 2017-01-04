NBA Free Agency 2016: Small Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Minnesota
2.9 ppg, 1.9 rpg
Has no plans to put an end to a terrific NBA career. Could be a good mentor on a team with young players.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2015/16 Earnings: $1,499,187
Career Earnings: $81,675,782
|
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Last team: LA Clippers
Believe it or not, Dorell Wright is only 30. He should have a few productive years left. If not in the NBA, he knows money is good in China.
Agent: Greg Lawrence
2015/16 Earnings: $17,637
Career Earnings: $28,716,258
|
3. Caron Butler
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Sacramento
3.7 ppg, 1.3 rpg
The respected veteran has not brough much on-court production the last few years.
Agent: Raymond Brothers
2015/16 Earnings: $1,499,187
Career Earnings: $83,124,864
|
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Minnesota
Agent: Joel Bell
2015/16 Earnings: $1,499,187
Career Earnings: $23,880,069
Free Agency, Free Agency, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder