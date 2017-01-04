NBA Free Agency 2016: The top players

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
1. Norris Cole
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: New Orleans
10.6 ppg, 3.7 apg, 3.4 rpg
His stint in China was quite short. Was rumored to be in the mix for Memphis.
|
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: New Orleans
9.7 ppg, 4.8 apg, 3.3 rpg
Will be out for a while due to injury. Should be a coveted free agent when he’s healthy based on his performance with Memphis last year and New Orleans early in the season.
|
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Memphis
10.3 ppg, 3.8 apg
The trade to Memphis did wonders for him. Then he got injured and waived. Should be a backup point guard somewhere soon.
|
4. Carl Landry
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Philadelphia
9.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg
The Sixers are on the hook for his salary this season, so Landry should be in no rush to return unless it’s a good situation for him.
|
5. Gary Neal
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Washington
9.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg
Missed much of the 2015-16 season due to injury. Shot an impressive 41.0 percent from three.
|
6. Quincy Acy
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Dallas
2.2 ppg, 1.3 rpg
His physical brand of basketball will get him a shot with another NBA team soon.
|
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Brooklyn
2.3 ppg, 1.7 apg
The talent is there, but must prove he can get back to full strength physically.
|
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Last team: Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel)
Put up big numbers in Israel last season. The NBA may not be a bad fallback plan for him if his flirtation with the NFL doesn’t work out.
|
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Last team: New Orleans
5.0 ppg, 0.3 apg
Has been waived twice in the last month. At just 22, there might be untapped potential with him.
|
10. Chris Kaman
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Portland
2.8 ppg, 1.5 rpg
Barely got off the bench last season. At 34, will he get another opportunity in the NBA?
|
11. Tyler Hansbrough
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Charlotte
2.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg
The very physical Hansbrough comes off a season with career lows in major statistical categories.
|
12. Tayshaun Prince
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Minnesota
2.9 ppg, 1.9 rpg
Has no plans to put an end to a terrific NBA career. Could be a good mentor on a team with young players.
|
13. Jordan Farmar
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Sacramento
6.0 ppg, 4.5 apg
Don’t be surprised if he ends up with a top Euroleague club soon.
|
14. Dorell Wright
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Last team: LA Clippers
Believe it or not, Dorell Wright is only 30. He should have a few productive years left. If not in the NBA, he knows money is good in China.
|
15. Kirk Hinrich
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Atlanta
3.0 ppg, 1.6 apg
A true pro, but well past his prime. Has hinted at retirement.
|
16. Andre Miller
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: San Antonio
3.7 ppg, 2.2 apg
The No. 9 all-time in assists may have played his last NBA game. What a great run.
|
17. Caron Butler
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Sacramento
3.7 ppg, 1.3 rpg
The respected veteran has not brough much on-court production the last few years.
|
18. Matt Bonner
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: San Antonio
2.5 ppg, 0.9 rpg
Was limited to just 206 minutes in 2015-16. Done in San Antonio after 10 years in the Spur paradise.
|
19. Kendrick Perkins
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Last team: New Orleans
2.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg
A revered figure everywhere he’s been. Just not a very productive NBA player anymore.
|
20. Drew Gooden
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Washington
2.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg
Has tried to become a three-point shooter lately with little success.
|
21. Kendall Marshall
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Utah
3.7 ppg, 2.4 apg
|
22. Louis Amundson
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: New York
1.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg
|
23. Al Harrington
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Sydney Kings (Australia)
|
24. Walter Tavares
Unrestricted / Center / 7-3 / Last team: Atlanta
2.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg
|
25. Nazr Mohammed
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Last team: Oklahoma City
1.6 ppg, 0.8 rpg
|
26. Xavier Munford
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Memphis
5.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg
|
27. Rasual Butler
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Minnesota
Free Agency, Free Agency, Andre Drummond, Bradley Beal, Dwight Howard, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Pau Gasol, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder