Menu

Free Agency

NBA Free Agency 2016: The top players

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: New Orleans
10.6 ppg, 3.7 apg, 3.4 rpg

His stint in China was quite short. Was rumored to be in the mix for Memphis.
Agent: Joel Bell
2015/16 Earnings: $3,203,780
Career Earnings: $8,489,666
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: New Orleans
9.7 ppg, 4.8 apg, 3.3 rpg

Will be out for a while due to injury. Should be a coveted free agent when he’s healthy based on his performance with Memphis last year and New Orleans early in the season.
Agent: Reggie Brown
2015/16 Earnings: $9,000,000
Career Earnings: $22,662,286
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Memphis
10.3 ppg, 3.8 apg

The trade to Memphis did wonders for him. Then he got injured and waived. Should be a backup point guard somewhere soon.
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
2015/16 Earnings: $4,300,000
Career Earnings: $22,627,889
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Philadelphia
9.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg

The Sixers are on the hook for his salary this season, so Landry should be in no rush to return unless it’s a good situation for him.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2015/16 Earnings: $6,750,000
Career Earnings: $41,427,163
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Washington
9.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg
Missed much of the 2015-16 season due to injury. Shot an impressive 41.0 percent from three.
Agent: David Bauman
2015/16 Earnings: $2,139,000
Career Earnings: $10,741,584
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Dallas
2.2 ppg, 1.3 rpg

His physical brand of basketball will get him a shot with another NBA team soon.
Agent: Michael Silverman
2015/16 Earnings: $981,348
Career Earnings: $4,401,424
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Brooklyn
2.3 ppg, 1.7 apg

The talent is there, but must prove he can get back to full strength physically.
Agent: Alex Saratsis
2015/16 Earnings: $6,600,000
Career Earnings: $22,838,814
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Last team: Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel)

Put up big numbers in Israel last season. The NBA may not be a bad fallback plan for him if his flirtation with the NFL doesn’t work out.
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2015/16 Earnings: $26,456
Career Earnings: $24,727,781
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Last team: New Orleans
5.0 ppg, 0.3 apg

Has been waived twice in the last month. At just 22, there might be untapped potential with him.
Agent: Charlie Briscoe
2015/16 Earnings: $1,160,160
Career Earnings: $5,514,574
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Portland
2.8 ppg, 1.5 rpg

Barely got off the bench last season. At 34, will he get another opportunity in the NBA?
Agent: Rob Pelinka
2015/16 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $86,527,368
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Charlotte
2.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg

The very physical Hansbrough comes off a season with career lows in major statistical categories.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2015/16 Earnings: $1,185,784
Career Earnings: $16,746,078
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Minnesota
2.9 ppg, 1.9 rpg

Has no plans to put an end to a terrific NBA career. Could be a good mentor on a team with young players.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2015/16 Earnings: $1,499,187
Career Earnings: $81,675,782
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Sacramento
6.0 ppg, 4.5 apg

Don’t be surprised if he ends up with a top Euroleague club soon.
Agent: Tony Dutt
2015/16 Earnings: $2,291,455
Career Earnings: $17,651,410
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Last team: LA Clippers

Believe it or not, Dorell Wright is only 30. He should have a few productive years left. If not in the NBA, he knows money is good in China.
Agent: Greg Lawrence
2015/16 Earnings: $17,637
Career Earnings: $28,716,258
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Atlanta
3.0 ppg, 1.6 apg

A true pro, but well past his prime. Has hinted at retirement.
Agent: Jeff Austin
2015/16 Earnings: $2,870,000
Career Earnings: $71,692,268
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: San Antonio
3.7 ppg, 2.2 apg

The No. 9 all-time in assists may have played his last NBA game. What a great run.
Agent: Andy Miller
2015/16 Earnings: $1,490,369
Career Earnings: $97,709,070
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Sacramento
3.7 ppg, 1.3 rpg

The respected veteran has not brough much on-court production the last few years.
Agent: Raymond Brothers
2015/16 Earnings: $1,499,187
Career Earnings: $83,124,864
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: San Antonio
2.5 ppg, 0.9 rpg

Was limited to just 206 minutes in 2015-16. Done in San Antonio after 10 years in the Spur paradise.
Agent: Kenny Grant
2015/16 Earnings: $1,499,187
Career Earnings: $30,128,334
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Last team: New Orleans
2.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg

A revered figure everywhere he’s been. Just not a very productive NBA player anymore.
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
2015/16 Earnings: $1,499,187
Career Earnings: $57,255,279
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Washington
2.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg
Has tried to become a three-point shooter lately with little success.
Agent: Dan Fegan
2015/16 Earnings: $3,300,000
Career Earnings: $67,930,972
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Utah
3.7 ppg, 2.4 apg
Agent: Jeff Austin
2015/16 Earnings: $2,144,772
Career Earnings: $6,984,685
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: New York
1.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2015/16 Earnings: $1,700,000
Career Earnings: $10,362,830
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Sydney Kings (Australia)
Agent: Byron Irvin
2015/16 Earnings: $0
Career Earnings: $90,319,819
Unrestricted / Center / 7-3 / Last team: Atlanta
2.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg
Agent: Guillermo Bermejo
2015/16 Earnings: $1,000,000
Career Earnings: $2,000,000
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Last team: Oklahoma City
1.6 ppg, 0.8 rpg
Agent: Mike Higgins
2015/16 Earnings: $352,749
Career Earnings: $65,514,967
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Memphis
5.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg
Agent: Bill Neff
2015/16 Earnings: $123,548
Career Earnings: $123,548
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Minnesota
Agent: Joel Bell
2015/16 Earnings: $1,499,187
Career Earnings: $23,880,069

, , , , , , , , , , ,

Latest
Trending
More 'Trending'