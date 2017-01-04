Trending stories: Giannis Antetokounmpo's rise, mock draft, trade rumors and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Peak Greek: The rise of Giannis Antetokounmpo – via si.com
January 03 10:43 AM
The Bucks have handed the reins to the ridiculously athletic 6’11" Giannis Antetokounmpo, making him the tallest—and most intriguing—point guard in NB
New top 10 in stacked NBA mock draft 2.0 – via insider.espn.com
January 03 08:57 AM
Chad Ford updates his NBA mock draft for 2017. See where the top prospects in this star-filled draft are projected to land.
In Popovich, a philosopher finds inspiration – via expressnews.com
January 03 11:07 AM
When Cornel West made his next visit to Texas, would he like to join Gregg Popovich for a discussion with high school kids? Renowned as an intellectual but never as an athlete, he had not claimed a basketball hero since Nate Thurmond patrolled the lane for the San Francisco Warriors in the 1960s …
Jokic, Millsap Trades, Bron-MVP, Rondo, Harry Burger – via espn.com
January 03 04:59 PM
Brian Windhorst, Tom Haberstroh, Tim MacMahon and Tim Bontemps on possible landing spots for Paul Millsap, the Rondo Issue, other traders, LeBron and more.
PODCAST: Jamal Crawford, Kent Bazemore Stop By – via basketballinsiders.com
January 04 12:43 AM
Basketball Insiders’ Alex Kennedy and Michael Scotto are joined by special guests Jamal Crawford of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kent Bazemore of the Atlanta Hawks in this edition of the podcast.
Three takeaways from Cameron Payne’s season debut in D-League – via newsok.com
January 03 11:34 PM
JAN 3, 2017 – How did Cameron Payne look in his first action of the 2016-17 season?
The NBA Guide to Shooting Your Shot – via theringer.com
January 02 02:55 PM
What happens when players fearlessly attempt something crazy
Money for nothing: Heat’s Winslow, Richardson, Reed get pay boosts from new CBA – via sun-sentinel.com
January 03 09:35 AM
The payoff to this season has been has been minimal for the Miami Heat — with one exception: When it comes to the NBA ‘s new collective-bargaining agreement, a few Heat players are big fans. Money for nothing will do that to a player.
Stephon Marbury Lists Kobe Bryant As One Of The Five Toughest Players He Had To Guard – Lakers Nation – via lakersnation.com
January 03 12:00 PM
Former NBA star Stephon Marbury lists five players he found most difficult to guard over the course of his playing career. Kobe Bryant is one of them.
Josh Jackson’s Achilles’ Heel Will Keep Him From Going No. 1 – via theringer.com
January 03 11:27 AM
The Kansas freshman is an athletic genius, but can he be considered a can’t-miss prospect if he can’t make his jump shots?
Open Floor: The Crossover’s NBA Podcast – via si.com
November 01 01:00 PM
Open Floor: NBA Podcast for Sports Illustrated’s The Crossover