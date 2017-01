After all these years, Dwight Howard is still getting booed in Orlando. He’s taking all that scorn in stride by now, though. Wednesday night, he even joined the boos briefly.

Howard now has a 5-4 record vs. his former team. His numbers against Orlando are pretty remarkable too. Per StatMuse, no player has averaged more rebounds vs. the Magic since 2010-11 than Howard, who’s also scoring 21.1 ppg per contest against them.