Trending stories: Paul Millsap trade speculation, Damian Lillard, Stephen Curry and more

Wade: LeBron’s ’16 Finals his ‘defining moment’ – via espn.com January 04 08:12 PM Dwyane Wade has a perspective for LeBron James’ career unlike any other player, and the Bulls guard says the 2016 Finals were among the Cavs star’s best. Shares

NBA rescinds two Westbrook technicals, dropping season total to 9 – via newsok.com January 04 04:30 PM JAN 4, 2017 – Russell Westbrook still leads the NBA in technical fouls. But he has fewer than he did a week ago. The league has rescinded a pair of Westbrook techincals from the first two months of the season, according to its official technical-foul tracker. Shares

Warriors withstand surprisingly stubborn Blazers – via mercurynews.com January 05 01:30 AM Absent Oakland native Lillard, McCollum proves a scoring thorn in scrappy challenge by Blazers Shares

Heat announce Winslow likely out for season with shoulder injury – via sun-sentinel.com January 04 09:46 PM Justise Winslow ‘s second NBA season likely will not make it into the new year, with coach Erik Spoelstra announcing before Wednesday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings that the Miami Heat forward will undergo Thursday what is expected to be season-ending shoulder surgery. Shares