Trending stories: Paul Millsap trade speculation, Damian Lillard, Stephen Curry and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
January 04 10:32 AM
The Warriors’ big acquisition says he wants to show people who he really is, especially aspiring basketball players who want to be at this level.
Shares
Wade: LeBron’s ’16 Finals his ‘defining moment’ – via espn.com
January 04 08:12 PM
Dwyane Wade has a perspective for LeBron James’ career unlike any other player, and the Bulls guard says the 2016 Finals were among the Cavs star’s best.
Shares
Something’s not right with Steph Curry – ESPN Video – via espn.com
January 04 09:18 AM
Tom Haberstroh goes inside the numbers to explain why Steph Curry’s offensive output has stagnated this season.
Shares
NBA rescinds two Westbrook technicals, dropping season total to 9 – via newsok.com
January 04 04:30 PM
JAN 4, 2017 – Russell Westbrook still leads the NBA in technical fouls. But he has fewer than he did a week ago. The league has rescinded a pair of Westbrook techincals from the first two months of the season, according to its official technical-foul tracker.
Shares
Lillard says nothing wrong with Blazers that he can’t fix – via espn.com
January 04 12:06 PM
The Trail Blazers are suffering after a rough offseason, but Damian Lillard believes Portland’s season isn’t lost, saying, “Bring it on.”
Shares
A Paul Millsap trade could dramatically alter the NBA Playoff race – via sbnation.com
January 04 10:15 AM
Sure, he’s a free agent, but teams should be lining up to take a swing.
Shares
Greek Freak’s slaying of Knicks beginning of his rise to fame – via nydailynews.com
January 05 12:38 AM
The special ones seem to have the uncanny ability to mesmerize you and then rip your heart out.
Shares
Warriors withstand surprisingly stubborn Blazers – via mercurynews.com
January 05 01:30 AM
Absent Oakland native Lillard, McCollum proves a scoring thorn in scrappy challenge by Blazers
Shares
Plethora of young talent has been a blessing and a curse for the Nuggets – via washingtonpost.com
January 04 11:17 AM
Denver has plenty of young talent, but because of that, the team now has plenty of decisions to make.
Shares
Heat announce Winslow likely out for season with shoulder injury – via sun-sentinel.com
January 04 09:46 PM
Justise Winslow ‘s second NBA season likely will not make it into the new year, with coach Erik Spoelstra announcing before Wednesday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings that the Miami Heat forward will undergo Thursday what is expected to be season-ending shoulder surgery.
Shares
January 04 06:39 PM
JAN 4, 2017 – CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Thunder forward Joffrey Lauvergne is available to play Wednesday against Charlotte after missing the Thunder’s shootaround in the morning.
Shares
Isaiah Thomas is the biggest bargain in the NBA: Above the Rim – via blog.siriusxm.com
January 04 05:41 PM
No matter how you slice it, Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas’ contract is the biggest bargain in the NBA.