NBA Mock Draft 2017: Centers

Center / 6-11 / Duke / Freshman

2.4 ppg, 1.0 rpg

Bolden missed the first few weeks of the season and has yet to impact games much but the intrigue due to his size and athleticism is obvious. He’s a long-term project that would be drafted on upside and likely take a few years to develop. Coach K may push for the big man to return for his sophomore year, but Bolden figures to be taken near the end of the lottery just on potential due to his 7-foot-6 wingspan and excellent mobility.