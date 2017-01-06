NBA Mock Draft 2017: Point Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Boston: Markelle Fultz
Point Guard / 6-5 / University of Washington / Freshman
22.3 ppg, 6.5 apg
What stands out about Fultz is his ability to make everything look so easy. He has more raw talent than any player in the draft. With an effortless style, he seems to be able to create shots for himself against any defender no matter their size or athleticism. An absolute wizard with the ball, he’s a score-first point guard who is extremely creative and has an advanced pick-and-roll game already. He has a tendency to try to go for the crowd-pleasing play a little too often, but his ability to convert these plays makes him a joy to watch. He is incredibly shifty and possesses a lightning-quick first step to blow by defenders. While now a finished product, he still needs work in becoming an all-around floor general and more of a supportive leader and stronger defender. But through the first half of the year, Fultz has put himself at the forefront of a strong draft class, despite playing on a struggling team.
Point Guard / 6-6 / UCLA / Freshman
14.3 ppg, 8.1 apg
Ball is the best passer on the college level since Jason Kidd. He has a calm demeanor and an inner strength and maturity rarely found in a freshman. His ability to make those around him better is truly special. His three-point shot has proven to be another weapon. His shooting form is his greatest weakness as he has a very unorthodox wind-up and release, however, the ball ends up in the same place every time, sort of like Kevin Martin‘s shot. There is some skepticism about how it will limit his effectiveness against NBA defenders and be effective out past 22 feet. He also needs to add better ability to create for himself, particularly in the mid-range. Ball is a game changer who has UCLA squarely in the running for a national title. He remains a legitimate candidate for the top overall pick.
3. Miami: Dennis Smith
Point Guard / 6-2 / North Carolina State / Freshman
19.6 ppg, 6.5 apg
Smith has really caught fire from three as of late showing that he’s becoming a complete point guard. If he’s hitting threes at 40 percent on a high volume, his offensive game becomes deadly. He began the season at the top spot and while dipping some due to inconsistency finds himself back in the mix for one heading into conference play. Smith is an incredibly explosive guard who shows an excellent feel for the game and a natural leadership ability. Comparing him to Fultz, he may not have quite the dazzling offensive repertoire, but he shows even more speed and explosiveness and a natural feel for the point guard position. His defensive efficiency and assertiveness have improved through the non-conference schedule, though he still has a tendency to have lapses in focus too often.
Point Guard / 6-5 / Strasbourg IG (France) / 1998
7.3 ppg, 2.2 apg
Ntilikina caught fire in Istanbul at the Under 18 European Championships in late December and thoroughly impressed scouts on hand. Some came away saying he’s better than Fultz and should be in the running for the top overall pick. He’s got a huge 7-foot wingspan and has really progressed as a floor general and shooter. He really creates problems for opposing guards with his on-ball defense utilizing his length and foot speed. Ntilikina is a supreme talent who will force scouts to cross the pond in droves as his Strasbourg team’s season winds down.
Point Guard / 6-3 / Kentucky / Freshman
15.6 ppg, 6.8 apg
The crown jewel of Kentucky’s banner recruiting class, Fox has proven to be a lot more ready for college basketball than many expected. He’s got the type of elite speed and quickness that will allow him to get anywhere on the floor he chooses at the highest level. He’s proven to be an extremely dynamic athlete as well, able to soar way above the rim for alley-oop finishes and also has the body control to finish off drives in the paint against bigs. He’s shown the type of defensive ability to disrupt even the best opponents as he won the personal matchup with Lonzo Ball in their clash with UCLA. His outside shot remains his main weakness, but the form on it actually looks solid and his efficiency and confidence should improve over time.
6. Utah: Jawun Evans
Point Guard / 6-1 / Oklahoma State / Sophomore
19.7 ppg, 5.1 apg
Evans has become one of the top point guards in the nation in his sophomore year. He’s an absolute blur with the ball, and presents a real challenge for opposing guards to contain when he isolates. He lacks great height at 6-foot, but has a 6-foot-5 wingspan giving him solid length. He’s an explosive scorer with a good feel for the point guard position. First round this year may be difficult when you consider the number of high-level point guards available, but he is stating his case as the best of the non-freshmen PGs available.
Point Guard / 6-5 / Xavier / Sophomore
15.3 ppg, 4.8 apg
Sumner is among the top non-freshmen point guards. He’s extremely long, and quick and has shown nice potential in his sophomore year. Considered more of a combo at this point, there are still concerns about his ability to be a full-time point guard and his outside shooting. He has a tendency to pass up open looks even from the mid-range, which really concerns scouts. His elite-level speed gives him the ability to drive as well as defend, but he still has a ways to go before he can be an NBA contributor. If he can gain confidence and consistency as the season winds down, he’ll have a shot to be a late first rounder.
