NBA Mock Draft 2017: Power Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Orlando: Harry Giles
Power Forward / 6-10 / Duke / Freshman
1.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg
Giles is a wild card for the draft as he has come back in late December and struggled to show much explosiveness off his surgically repaired knee(s). Giles was once seen as a likely Top 3 pick, but concerns about his knees have his stock falling. He’s still likely to be a lottery pick, but he’ll need to get back closer to where he was during his high school career when he was one of the most dynamic big men to emerge in years in order to restore team’s confidence in his potential.
Power Forward / 6-9 / Texas A&M / Freshman
10.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg
Williams is raw even for a freshman, but the upside is absolutely tremendous considering his 7-foot-4 wingspan and high motor and level of competitiveness. He’s got a nastiness to him and will not back down even when Texas A&M is losing, as he showed against UCLA blocking shots and talking trash to their bigs. He has shot-blocking ability and also shows the makings of an offensive game on the block with some turnaround hooks and face up jumpers. If he were to return he would likely be a Top 5 pick next year and could jump a number of highly-decorated bigs like Bam Adebayo, Marques Bolden in this year’s draft if he decides to be a one-and-done.
Power Forward / 7-0 / Arizona / Freshman
15.8 ppg, 7.3 rpg
The smooth shooting 7-footer from Finland has scouts extremely intrigued. He is very light on his feet and attacks the rim well off the bounce. While not the most explosive run/jump athlete, his ability to stretch the floor at 7-feet gives him a great deal of intrigue. He needs to continue to add core strength and become a better rebounder and defender, but he has a good frame and solid muscle tone. Scouts have compared him favorably to 4th overall pick Dragan Bender from the 2016 draft.
Power Forward / 6-10 / Kentucky / Freshman
13.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg
The Flinstone Kid has been demonstrating that he’s more than just a brute under the basket. He has the ability to make plays out in transition with solid footwork and agility. He’s a bit raw as a post player, but has shown some improvement in his post footwork and offensive touch. While not the most explosive of athletes, he is solid and plays with a high motor and toughness.
Power Forward / 6-11 / Zalgiris Kaunas (Lithuania) / 1998
5.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg
Hartenstein was once seen as a prospect that could go in the top half of the lottery, but he has been riddled with leg injuries over the past couple seasons. He seems to be finding his groove once again as he showed scouts in Istanbul that he’s gaining his confidence and ability to dominate. He’s got a lot of talent with his combination of size, mobility and offensive polish. It’s really a matter of staying healthy, gaining strength and continuing to earn playing time and confidence. If he finishes the year strong, he could even begin to move up from here.
6. Sacramento: TJ Leaf
Power Forward / 6-10 / UCLA / Freshman
17.5 ppg, 8.9 rpg
Leaf has been one of the biggest surprises of the college season. He has proven to be a very clutch and cerebral player. His combination of athleticism and polish makes him dominant on the college level in just his freshman season. He could stand to add weight, but he has shown the willingness to battle and toughness to go up against stronger post players. His rebounding and overall efficiency should get him looks in this year’s lottery if he continues to play well.
Power Forward / 6-10 / California / Sophomore
15.2 ppg, 10.3 rpg
Rabb made the surprising decision to return for his sophomore season after many had him projected as a lottery pick following his freshman year. While he may struggle to increase his draft stock, it’s hard to fault him for wanting to return to Cal. He’s a bright kid who enjoys class and will be that much more ready to contribute at the next level with two years of college development under his belt. Rabb has struggled some with injuries, so staying healthy this season will be imperative.
Power Forward / 6-7 / Michigan State / Freshman
15.4 ppg, 8.4 rpg
Bridges is one of the most explosive forwards on the college level. He’s a tweener as he lacks a polished perimeter game, and is severely undersized for the power forward position. However, he had some eye-opening performances early in the season, before injuring his ankle, showing off his elite run/jump athleticism and body control. His shot is a bit flat with a low release point, but he has had solid numbers and appears to have a form similar to Aaron Gordon‘s, which can be adjusted.
Power Forward / 6-8 / Indiana / Sophomore
11.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg
There was a lot of hype surrounding Anunoby heading into the season, but he has been slow to break out into the star that some envisioned. He is a long, defensive-minded player who also has an underrated shooting stroke. His 7-3 wingspan and lateral quickness give him solid ability to guard both wings and bigs. While his outside shot shows nice potential, he must improve in creating offense for himself. Regardless, his length and defensive prowess gives him a lot of intrigue with scouts.
10. Houston: Johnathan Motley
Power Forward / 6-9 / Baylor / Junior
16.0 ppg, 9.3 rpg
Motley has taken a big jump in his junior year showing an added face-up game and some real confidence and consistency in his mid-range shot. He’s added some skill to his long, athletic and active body. Motley is one of the most talented big men in the country with very good run/jump athleticism. With Baylor’s surprising season, Motley has gained some momentum as a prospect. If he finishes the season out strong he could find a spot in the late first round.
11. Utah: Cam Oliver
Power Forward / 6-8 / Nevada / Sophomore
15.1 ppg, 7.4 rpg
Oliver is a freakish athlete who has proven in the early season to be a prolific three-point shooter. He could stand to work a little more on his post game instead of continually drifting out to the perimeter for three point shots. Granted he’s been extremely effective from behind the arc as a sophomore. Oliver has the talent to be a first rounder, he just needs to stay focused and motivated on the floor. His football physique and athleticism will shine in individual workouts.
Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2017-18.
