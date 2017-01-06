NBA Mock Draft 2017: Power Forwards

Robert Williams 2. Detroit Power Forward / 6-9 / Texas A&M / Freshman 10.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg Williams is raw even for a freshman, but the upside is absolutely tremendous considering his 7-foot-4 wingspan and high motor and level of competitiveness. He’s got a nastiness to him and will not back down even when Texas A&M is losing, as he showed against UCLA blocking shots and talking trash to their bigs. He has shot-blocking ability and also shows the makings of an offensive game on the block with some turnaround hooks and face up jumpers. If he were to return he would likely be a Top 5 pick next year and could jump a number of highly-decorated bigs like Bam Adebayo, Marques Bolden in this year’s draft if he decides to be a one-and-done.