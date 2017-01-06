NBA Mock Draft 2017: Shooting Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Kentucky / Freshman
22.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg
Mr. 47 has proven to be one of the deadliest shooters and scorers on the college level. Not only can he get scorching-hot from deep and go on scoring binges, he’s also proven to be extremely clutch. He capped off his legendary 47-point performance against North Carolina with two last-minute three-pointers to seal the game. His ability to create and the cojones he’s shown to rise in big games at big moments have obviously not gone unnoticed by scouts, raising his draft profile. Amazing to think that just a year ago he was viewed a just an average shooter. While he’s seen as an undersized 2 lacking a great floor game, his athleticism and tremendous shot give him a great deal of intrigue.
|
2. Chicago: Dwayne Bacon
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Florida State / Sophomore
18.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg
Bacon has certainly been sizzling this season, much to the delight of local headline editors. Similar to Cal’s Ivan Rabb, Bacon surprised many by following his mother’s advice and staying in school despite a first-round draft grade. He has made a noticeable jump in production and efficiency and should see his name called not long after that first wave of talented freshmen are off the board. He handles and passes it well and has really found confidence in his outside shooting this season.
|
Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Duke / Sophomore
21.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg
Kennard has proven to be Duke’s go-to scorer and most consistent performer. He is a dead-eye shooter but has an underrated all-around game with excellent passing ability. He’s not very quick off the dribble, but his ability to shoot is an X-factor and will make him very intriguing to teams. A big NCAA tournament could really enhance his draft stock.
|
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Adelaide 36ers (Australia) / 1998
5.3 ppg, 1.3 rpg
Ferguson could be a trendsetter with his decision to play down under after failing to gain eligibility at Arizona. If it ends up not ill-adversely affecting his draft stock, other one-and-done draft hopefuls may follow his lead in playing their mandatory post-grad year in Australia. Ferguson is all over the place on draft boards, and while his body and ability to create remain concerns, his shooting and defense give him a lot of intrigue.
|
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Kansas / Junior
11.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg
During the summer "Svi" played in Treviso, Italy for Ukraine and really struggled, prompting scouts to question what happened to the player with so much promise before joining the Jayhawks. He is 19 now and the age of many freshmen and finally coming into his own, playing a vital role for one of the top teams in the nation. His confidence has really improved and his outside shot, which has always been his forte is now connecting at 45 percent on over five attempts per game. If he can show the ability to attack the rim more consistently, he could be a tempting prospect in the late first round.
|
Shooting Guard / 6-5 / New York Rens HS / 1998
–
Diallo is a dynamic athlete with a New York toughness to him. He could be this year’s Thon Maker as he’s potentially eligible for the draft as a fifth-year grad student. The big piece that’s missing from his game is his outside shooting. And in today’s NBA that is a big concern. Similarly, athletic former Kentucky first round shooting guard Archie Goodwin has flamed out of the league due to a lack of shooting ability.
Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2017-18.
Draft, Draft, Grayson Allen, Malik Monk, Terrance Ferguson, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers