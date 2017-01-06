NBA Mock Draft 2017: Shooting Guards

Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Kansas / Junior

11.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg

During the summer "Svi" played in Treviso, Italy for Ukraine and really struggled, prompting scouts to question what happened to the player with so much promise before joining the Jayhawks. He is 19 now and the age of many freshmen and finally coming into his own, playing a vital role for one of the top teams in the nation. His confidence has really improved and his outside shot, which has always been his forte is now connecting at 45 percent on over five attempts per game. If he can show the ability to attack the rim more consistently, he could be a tempting prospect in the late first round.