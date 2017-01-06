NBA Mock Draft 2017: Small Forwards

Small Forward / 6-8 / Kansas / Freshman

15.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg

Jackson may be the fiercest competitor of all the prospects in this year’s draft. He brings a high level of intensity and energy to every game and plays both ends of the floor with passion. While the NBA has become a PG-dominated league, the Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard has demonstrated how valuable a wing with elite two-way skills can be. Jackson has the talent and athleticism to become that type of player if he learns the right work habits and continues to develop. His jump shot lacks form, but he has shown some promise with it. He also has demonstrated the ability to play clutch in big games when called upon.