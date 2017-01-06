NBA Mock Draft 2017: Small Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Dallas: Josh Jackson
Small Forward / 6-8 / Kansas / Freshman
15.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg
Jackson may be the fiercest competitor of all the prospects in this year’s draft. He brings a high level of intensity and energy to every game and plays both ends of the floor with passion. While the NBA has become a PG-dominated league, the Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard has demonstrated how valuable a wing with elite two-way skills can be. Jackson has the talent and athleticism to become that type of player if he learns the right work habits and continues to develop. His jump shot lacks form, but he has shown some promise with it. He also has demonstrated the ability to play clutch in big games when called upon.
|
Small Forward / 6-8 / Duke / Freshman
–
After missing the first eight games of the season, Tatum made his return in early December and has proven to be as good as advertised. While his three-point shot is much better than he has shown, he has displayed a versatile all-around game with great polish and maturity. His run/jump athleticism and speed is solid, though not spectacular, which limits his potential a bit. While being a top 3-5 pick in such a talented draft may be challenging, Tatum is sure to continue building momentum as the season progresses. He’s a can’t-miss long-term NBA contributor with All-Star potential.
|
3. Denver: Jonathan Isaac
Small Forward / 6-10 / Florida State / Freshman
12.2 ppg, 7.3 rpg
Isaac is another extremely promising player. He has been compared favorably to 2016 No. 2 pick Brandon Ingram as he has a similar game with his great size, length and versatility. He’s a little older but he was a late bloomer and before suffering his ankle injury was getting top pick hype from scouts. His ability to pull up and shoot over defenders is absolutely effortless.
|
4. Denver: Tyler Lydon
Small Forward / 6-9 / Syracuse / Sophomore
13.5 ppg, 7.9 rpg
Lydon started slow but has gained momentum as the season has rolled along. He’s a bit of a tweener and needs to add weight, but he’s an active player with a very good outside shot. Lydon benefits with the league going with small more skilled lineups and should be able to help a team stretch the floor. His biggest challenge will be on the defensive end, but his length will help him.
|
Small Forward / 6-8 / Clemson / Senior
17.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg
Blossomgame has really struggled with his three-point shot in his senior year. He struggles to create shots for himself and apparently thrives more in catch-and-shoot situations or in manufacturing baskets around the rim or on the break. He’s a big-time athlete with good maturity and size for the NBA wing position.
