NBA Mock Draft 2017

Markelle Fultz 1. Boston Point Guard / 6-5 / University of Washington / Freshman 22.3 ppg, 6.5 apg What stands out about Fultz is his ability to make everything look so easy. He has more raw talent than any player in the draft. With an effortless style, he seems to be able to create shots for himself against any defender no matter their size or athleticism. An absolute wizard with the ball, he’s a score-first point guard who is extremely creative and has an advanced pick-and-roll game already. He has a tendency to try to go for the crowd-pleasing play a little too often, but his ability to convert these plays makes him a joy to watch. He is incredibly shifty and possesses a lightning-quick first step to blow by defenders. While now a finished product, he still needs work in becoming an all-around floor general and more of a supportive leader and stronger defender. But through the first half of the year, Fultz has put himself at the forefront of a strong draft class, despite playing on a struggling team.