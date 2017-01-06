Menu

Trending stories: Kyle Korver trade, Paul Millsap, Julius Randle and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

January 05 11:58 AM
The NBA is on pace to post its greatest offensive season ever. Zach Lowe talks to league decision makers about what it means and what might happen next.

January 05 01:54 PM
See all the things that were going on around Giannis Antetokounmpo when he sank the game winning basket Wednesday night against the Knicks.

January 05 07:50 PM
About 10 days after Doug McDermott suffered the second and more serious of his two concussions this season on Nov. 12, the third-year forward jumped in a cab to see a team-approved specialist downtown.

January 02 12:30 PM
January 06 12:26 AM
Kyle Korver will be missed.
It showed in the Hawks locker room.

January 06 01:57 AM
Lillard returned after a five-game absence to record 21 points and 10 assists.

January 06 12:49 AM
While it’s sensible to want to see the Toronto Raptors pay anything to try to acquire Paul Millsap, particularly after seeing the Cleveland Cavaliers get Kyle Korver, the price of acquisition still might be too expensive.

January 06 12:25 AM
JAN 5, 2017 – Cameron Payne’s second outing with the Blue was sharper shooting than his debut. The point guard had 22 points and made 6 of 7 3-pointers for Oklahoma City’s D-League team in Thursday night’s 123-94 win at the Reno Bighorns.

January 05 11:53 PM
What will the Kyle Korver acquisition mean for Cleveland’s chances to repeat as NBA champ? Kevin Pelton takes a look at the sharpshooter’s fit with the Cavs.

January 04 09:11 PM
LOS ANGELES — After pleading with the Los Angeles Lakers ‘ public relations staff, Julius Randle reluctantly removed his hat. “I really need a haircut, look at my chin,” argued the 22-year-old forward, to no avail…

January 05 09:14 PM
In this week’s The ‘Shop, the guys discuss the rise of Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid, and James Harden’s dominance.

