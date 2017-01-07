Trending stories: Grizzlies are clutch, Matt Bonner retirement, Joel Embiid and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
December 20 10:31 AM
This season, if the game is close, there’s only one team to trust. No, it’s not the Warriors. It’s not the Cavs. It’s the Memphis Grizzlies.
Memo to Russell Westbrook: It will take more than a historical season to win NBA MVP – via washingtonpost.com
January 06 11:36 AM
No one has averaged a triple-double in over 50 years. But Westbrook significantly trails James Harden in a straw poll of NBA coaches, execs and media members.
How Joel Embiid and a new wave of mobile big men are changing the game – via sports.yahoo.com
January 06 02:39 PM
Joel Embiid heard the chant, immediately became intoxicated by the sound, but never lost focus. Embiid hasn’t brought back the wins – he’ll eventually need some help from injured No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons for that – but he has provided hope. A 7-footer with power to punish teams inside, the range
Retirement official, Bonner set to join Spurs TV crew – via expressnews.com
January 06 05:32 PM
Retirement official, Bonner set to join Spurs TV crew Matt Bonner formally announced his retirement from the NBA on Friday, posting a video on the Players Tribune website. Bonner, 35, played the final 10 of his 12 NBA seasons in San Antonio, making him one of the longest tenured players in franchise history …
With Parker at the controls, Spurs’ offense starting to hum – via expressnews.com
January 06 05:33 PM
In his 16th season at the helm of the Spurs’ offense, Parker has come to appreciate the sound of silence coming from his head coach. There are nights, however, when the old scoring Tony — the version that once placed Parker in six All-Star games — re-emerges from hibernation. Parker is coming off one of his best games of the season in Denver, having scored 21 points on 10 of 11 shooting, while adding a season-high nine assists …
I Made a Retirement Video – via theplayerstribune.com
January 06 01:10 PM
Road Trippin’ PER Hollinger – via nba.com
January 06 02:21 PM
Follow the first-hand account of Grizzlies Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, John Hollinger on a European road trip and experience the ‘glamorous’ world of overseas scouting.
Kevin Durant on Steve Nash’s advice during free agency: “I wouldn’t say he made the decision for me, but he made me feel good about it” – Talking Points – via blogs.mercurynews.com
January 05 10:58 PM
(File photo) I spoke to Kevin Durant recently about his friendship with Steve Nash–how it affected his decision to come to the Warriors and the work they’re doing together after practices. I’ve written the piece, and posted my conversation with… Continue Reading →
Matt Bonner announces retirement after 10 years with the Spurs – via mysanantonio.com
January 06 01:30 PM
The Red Rocket has been officially de-commissioned. Matt Bonner has retired from the NBA, he announced through the Players Tribune this afternoon.
The ‘Shop: The Process, The Beard & More – via basketballinsiders.com
January 05 09:14 PM
In this week’s The ‘Shop, the guys discuss the rise of Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid, and James Harden’s dominance.
LeBron says Cavaliers still need a point guard – via espn.com
January 06 01:00 PM
As the Cleveland Cavaliers finalize a deal to acquire sharp shooter Kyle Korver from the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, LeBron James says the work is not done for the defending champions.
January 06 09:46 AM
Zach Lowe highlights Lou-for-1s, Melo’s headers, the best rookie after Joel Embiid and more.
January 07 02:04 AM
Leading by as much as 24 points, the Golden State Warriors fell to the Memphis Grizzlies 128-119 in overtime.
Will Lakers’ Metta World Peace survive potential roster cuts? – via ocregister.com
January 06 11:54 PM
LOS ANGELES – The questions and laughter seemingly lasted forever.
Bradley Beal on John Wall’s All-Star votes: ‘There’s no way he should be that low’ – via csnmidatlantic.com
January 06 12:35 PM
Count Bradley Beal among those surprised at the first round of NBA All-Star voting, particularly when it comes to John Wall.