Trending stories: Grizzlies are clutch, Matt Bonner retirement, Joel Embiid and more

Retirement official, Bonner set to join Spurs TV crew – via expressnews.com January 06 05:32 PM Retirement official, Bonner set to join Spurs TV crew Matt Bonner formally announced his retirement from the NBA on Friday, posting a video on the Players Tribune website. Bonner, 35, played the final 10 of his 12 NBA seasons in San Antonio, making him one of the longest tenured players in franchise history … Shares

With Parker at the controls, Spurs’ offense starting to hum – via expressnews.com January 06 05:33 PM In his 16th season at the helm of the Spurs’ offense, Parker has come to appreciate the sound of silence coming from his head coach. There are nights, however, when the old scoring Tony — the version that once placed Parker in six All-Star games — re-emerges from hibernation. Parker is coming off one of his best games of the season in Denver, having scored 21 points on 10 of 11 shooting, while adding a season-high nine assists … Shares

Road Trippin’ PER Hollinger – via nba.com January 06 02:21 PM Follow the first-hand account of Grizzlies Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, John Hollinger on a European road trip and experience the ‘glamorous’ world of overseas scouting. Shares