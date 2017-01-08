NBA A to Z: James Harden on his historic season

Houston Rockets guard James Harden sits down with USA TODAY’s Sam Amick to discuss his amazing season and the success of the team. They talk about how Harden knew something good might be coming up with this team as far back as the preseason.

Harden talks about how difficult his decision was to skip the Rio Olympics in the summer coming off a difficult year with the Rockets last season. He talks about some of the new players with the team and how quickly they have fit in with the team.

Sam and James then talk about the MVP race. They then talk about the Rockets season this year compared to last year.