Trending stories: Paul Millsap trade, Kyle Korver to Cleveland, Joel Embiid rising and more

JR Smith shares difficult news about newborn daughter (VIDEO) – via nba.nbcsports.com January 08 12:32 AM JR Smith and his wife Jewel Harris announced the premature birth of their child, Dakota, by five months. Shares

Texans’ Brock Osweiler has a day of redemption – via houstonchronicle.com January 08 12:32 AM Brock Osweiler touched the people waiting for him but didn’t break stride, running into the safety of the Texans’ locker room as the redemption surrounded him. For just the third time since Bob McNair brought the NFL back to Houston, the Texans have a playoff victory. […] more importantly, it means a lot to this football team, said Osweiler, who completed 14 of 25 passes for 168 yards and one passing touchdown, ran for another TD, posted a 90.1 rating and did not turn the ball over … Shares

Hawks win sixth straight by disposing of Mavericks – via ajc.com January 07 11:05 PM Tim Hardaway Jr. will get more opportunity in the latest edition of the Hawks. Shares

Melo playing through ‘bad’ shoulder injury – via espn.com January 07 02:24 PM Carmelo Anthony said he’s getting “constant, around-the-clock treatment” on his right shoulder, but he’ll continue to play for the Knicks until they tell him to sit. Shares

Taurean Prince returns to Hawks from D-League stint – via ajc.com January 07 03:01 PM It might be Taurean Prince’s turn to play in the NBA Development League one night and the NBA… Shares