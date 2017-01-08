Trending stories: Paul Millsap trade, Kyle Korver to Cleveland, Joel Embiid rising and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
What the Hawks seek in a Paul Millsap trade – via espn.com
January 07 12:04 PM
The Hawks are trading Kyle Korver. Is Paul Millsap next? And who else is on the market? Marc Stein dives into the start of trade season chatter.
Trade Grades: Who wins the Korver deal? – via insider.espn.com
January 07 12:36 PM
Is Kyle Korver a good fit for the championship contending Cavaliers? How did the Hawks do in the trade? Kevin Pelton grades the deal.
How Joel Embiid and a new wave of mobile big men are changing the game – via sports.yahoo.com
January 06 02:39 PM
Joel Embiid heard the chant, immediately became intoxicated by the sound, but never lost focus. Embiid hasn’t brought back the wins – he’ll eventually need some help from injured No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons for that – but he has provided hope. A 7-footer with power to punish teams inside, the range
JR Smith shares difficult news about newborn daughter (VIDEO) – via nba.nbcsports.com
January 08 12:32 AM
JR Smith and his wife Jewel Harris announced the premature birth of their child, Dakota, by five months.
Texans’ Brock Osweiler has a day of redemption – via houstonchronicle.com
January 08 12:32 AM
Brock Osweiler touched the people waiting for him but didn’t break stride, running into the safety of the Texans’ locker room as the redemption surrounded him. For just the third time since Bob McNair brought the NFL back to Houston, the Texans have a playoff victory. […] more importantly, it means a lot to this football team, said Osweiler, who completed 14 of 25 passes for 168 yards and one passing touchdown, ran for another TD, posted a 90.1 rating and did not turn the ball over …
January 08 12:23 AM
The quarterback had hundreds of pairs of shoes.
Hawks win sixth straight by disposing of Mavericks – via ajc.com
January 07 11:05 PM
Tim Hardaway Jr. will get more opportunity in the latest edition of the Hawks.
Lakers News: Jordan Clarkson, Luke Walton Downplay Scuffle With Goran Dragic – Lakers Nation – via lakersnation.com
January 07 09:00 PM
Los Angeles Lakers’ guard Jordan Clarkson and head coach Luke Walton downplayed the scuffle between the former and Miami guard Goran Dragic
Without Derek Carr, Raiders had no hope with conservative, basic approach – via mercurynews.com
January 07 08:49 PM
It probably wouldn’t have helped this game, but the Raiders will need an upgrade in scheme, approach moving forward
Wounded Raiders aren’t up to playoff challenge in 27-14 loss to Texans – via mercurynews.com
January 07 07:55 PM
The loss of quarterback Derek Carr helped expose roster weaknesses that contributed to a Wild Card playoff loss to Houston.
Goran Dragic still baffled by ejection vs. Lakers – via sun-sentinel.com
January 07 05:52 PM
Goran Dragic was shaking his head a day later about his ejection against the Lakers.
January 07 05:41 PM
Melo playing through ‘bad’ shoulder injury – via espn.com
January 07 02:24 PM
Carmelo Anthony said he’s getting “constant, around-the-clock treatment” on his right shoulder, but he’ll continue to play for the Knicks until they tell him to sit.
Taurean Prince returns to Hawks from D-League stint – via ajc.com
January 07 03:01 PM
It might be Taurean Prince’s turn to play in the NBA Development League one night and the NBA…
‘Confidence’ key to James Johnson’s drastic three-point shooting improvement with the Heat – via miamiherald.com
January 07 03:04 PM
James Johnson has now made twice as many three-pointers this season (44) as his previous career-high and is shooting 39.6 percent from beyond the arc for the season