Trending stories: Rudy Gobert, Mike Dunleavy and more

Sources: Dunleavy has yet to report to Hawks – via espn.com January 08 07:36 PM Newly acquired Mike Dunleavy has yet to report to the Hawks, sources say. Dunleavy is seeking a buyout from the team that would enable him to immediately become a free agent.

With Bertans' arrival, 2011 trade keeps paying off for Spurs – via expressnews.com January 08 07:13 PM Less than a week before his 20th birthday, Leonard crossed the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, to be introduced as the first-round draft pick of the Indiana Pacers. Some 4,200 miles across the Atlantic Ocean, at about the same time, another piece of the trade that sent point guard George Hill from San Antonio to Indiana was experiencing a similar disorienting sensation …

Spurs wax Hornets, and Bertans' secret is out – via expressnews.com January 08 01:08 AM "They made a couple of plays down the stretch just like San Antonio always does," Hornets forward Marvin Williams said of their first meeting in Charlotte. The Spurs (30-7) have now won nine straight games at home since a Nov. 29 loss to the Magic. Before the contest Hornets swingman Jeremy Lamb, who drew the start in place of injured forward Nicolas Batum, expressed how critical it was to play a complete game against the Spurs …

LeBron to Phelps: 'Just recognizing greatness' – via espn.com January 09 02:24 AM LeBron James acknowledged the presence of the 23-time gold medalist Michael Phelps at the Cavaliers-Suns game in Phoenix on Sunday night after a monster dunk in the fourth quarter.

Was Pachulia nervous about no-look pass to Curry? – via csnbayarea.com January 09 12:36 AM Zaza Pachulia opened up to Ros Gold-Onwude about playing in front of his son Davis on Sunday night in Sacramento.

Knicks are sick of their own excuses – via nypost.com January 08 01:38 PM Brandon Jennings says there can be no more excuses that the Knicks are still getting to know each other. It's 37 games in — closing in on the halfway mark — and the Knicks are wor…

Popovich 'moved' by Bonner's retirement video – via expressnews.com January 08 10:12 AM The video former Spurs forward Matt Bonner released Friday announcing his retirement touched basketball fans in South Texas. Popovich said he watched the video, which depicted a comic skit in which Bonner pronounced the end of his career to an empty auditorium, and was "moved" by it. Bonner, 35, called it quits after 12 NBA seasons, the final 10 of which were spent with the Spurs …