Trending stories: Rudy Gobert, Mike Dunleavy and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

January 08 08:49 AM
The Stifle Tower is more than just a shotblocker now. Paul Flannery digs into how Gobert’s development had led the Jazz to a quick start and big dreams.

January 08 12:58 PM
In his second season with the Chicago Bulls, Bobby Portis is focused on staying ready in hopes of…

January 08 07:36 PM
Newly acquired Mike Dunleavy has yet to report to the Hawks, sources say. Dunleavy is seeking a buyout from the team that would enable him to immediately become a free agent.

January 08 07:13 PM
Less than a week before his 20th birthday, Leonard crossed the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, to be introduced as the first-round draft pick of the Indiana Pacers. Some 4,200 miles across the Atlantic Ocean, at about the same time, another piece of the trade that sent point guard George Hill from San Antonio to Indiana was experiencing a similar disorienting sensation …

January 08 01:08 AM
“They made a couple of plays down the stretch just like San Antonio always does,” Hornets forward Marvin Williams said of their first meeting in Charlotte. The Spurs (30-7) have now won nine straight games at home since a Nov. 29 loss to the Magic. Before the contest Hornets swingman Jeremy Lamb, who drew the start in place of injured forward Nicolas Batum, expressed how critical it was to play a complete game against the Spurs …

January 09 04:29 AM
Draymond Green said Kings center DeMarcus Cousins is the best big man in the NBA.

January 09 02:24 AM
LeBron James acknowledged the presence of the 23-time gold medalist Michael Phelps at the Cavaliers-Suns game in Phoenix on Sunday night after a monster dunk in the fourth quarter.

January 09 12:36 AM
Zaza Pachulia opened up to Ros Gold-Onwude about playing in front of his son Davis on Sunday night in Sacramento.

January 08 01:38 PM
Brandon Jennings says there can be no more excuses that the Knicks are still getting to know each other. It’s 37 games in — closing in on the halfway mark — and the Knicks are wor…

January 08 11:00 AM
By Sam Smith

January 08 11:56 AM
The group is back … but not with a new hit song

January 08 10:12 AM
The video former Spurs forward Matt Bonner released Friday announcing his retirement touched basketball fans in South Texas. Popovich said he watched the video, which depicted a comic skit in which Bonner pronounced the end of his career to an empty auditorium, and was “moved” by it. Bonner, 35, called it quits after 12 NBA seasons, the final 10 of which were spent with the Spurs …

January 07 10:12 PM
INDIANAPOLIS — By the time coach Jeff Hornacek tabbed rookie guard Ron Baker to start the fourth quarter Saturday at Bankers Life Field House, this time it was way too late. The Knicks were down by…

