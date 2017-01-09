Watch Jimmer Fredette win the three-point shooting contest in China

Things are going quite well in China for former King/Bull/Pelican/Knick Jimmer Fredette. He’s currently leading the Chinese League in scoring with 38.4 ppg and his team Shanghai Dongfang is No. 1 in the standings with a 21-4 record. You would think he has a good case for MVP honors. For now, he has one more accolade in his resume – CBA three-point shooting champion.

Jimmer Fredette won the Three-point shootout contest tonight in CBA All-Star weekend.@jimmerfredette pic.twitter.com/lE6vpyuWLs — Zhang Duo (@ZhangDuo15) January 8, 2017