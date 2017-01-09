Watch Jimmer Fredette win the three-point shooting contest in China

Things are going quite well in China for former King/Bull/Pelican/Knick Jimmer Fredette. He’s currently leading the Chinese League in scoring with 38.4 ppg and his team Shanghai Dongfang is No. 1 in the standings with a 21-4 record. You would think he has a good case for MVP honors. For now, he has one more accolade in his resume – CBA three-point shooting champion.
21hr
2d
3d
4d
5d
6d
1w
2w
31 Dec 16
30 Dec 16
28 Dec 16
27 Dec 16
26 Dec 16
25 Dec 16
24 Dec 16
23 Dec 16
22 Dec 16
21 Dec 16
20 Dec 16
19 Dec 16
11hr
19hr
20hr
21hr
2d
2d
2d