George Karl talks about his book with Sam Amick and Jeff Zillgitt

Former NBA coach George Karl, whose book “Furious George” is out, joins Sam Amick and Jeff Zillgitt to talk about the reaction to excerpts that have been released in the past few weeks. The guys ask him to talk about regrets he might have with how he said something in the book.

They talk about Kenyon Martin, who took the most exception to what was written in Karl’s book, and if the two have connected.

Karl talks about some of his favorite parts of the book, and how he grew and changed as a coach. He talks about some of his favorite seasons in coaching and what he felt like was his worst season. Also about Karl’s assertion that HGH could be a problem in the NBA and why he thinks that.

Then he and Jeff talk about going through cancer treatments.

They finish up with Karl’s plans for the future and if he wants to coach again.