Trending stories: Derrick Rose absence, Paul Millsap rumors, Marvin Williams' college degree and more

Sources: Hawks All-Star Paul Millsap no longer on trade market – via sports.yahoo.com
January 09 06:14 PM
Atlanta general manager Wes Wilcox started informing teams Monday afternoon that the Hawks were no longer working to unload the forward.
Sources: Derrick Rose’s game absence a surprise to Knicks – via sports.yahoo.com
January 09 10:31 PM
Derrick Rose is averaging 17.3 points this season. New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose did not attend the team’s 110-96 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, which, league sources told The Vertical, was a surprise to Knicks officials. Team officials were unable to
Atlanta Hawks take Paul Millsap off trading block – via myajc.com
January 09 05:37 PM
Paul Millsap will not be traded.
January 09 12:45 PM
A fourth-quarter home collapse to the Grizzlies has the Warriors losing ground, while the return of Chris Paul has pushed the Clippers back into the top 10. See where all 30 teams land this week.
Phil Jackson era hits rock bottom as Derrick Rose goes AWOL – via nydailynews.com
January 10 12:17 AM
We’ve certainly come a long way from Derrick Rose declaring over the summer that the Knicks were in fact a “super team.”
Derrick Rose missing in action as Knicks blown out again – via northjersey.com
January 09 09:48 PM
Derrick Rose was a no-show Monday at MSG with the Knicks unaware of why he was missing.
Sources: Missing Rose unreachable before game – via espn.com
January 09 10:38 PM
Derrick Rose wasn’t with the Knicks on Monday against New Orleans. The reason was not provided, but sources say a team official who tried to reach Rose before the game was unable to do so.
NBA AM: Marvin Williams and the 10-Year Degree – via basketballinsiders.com
January 09 09:32 AM
At 19, Marvin Williams became a multi-millionaire. Still, he worked for 10 years to get his degree at UNC.
Pick-and-Pop: Griz-Dubs, Annotated – via commercialappeal.com
January 09 03:17 PM
The Grizzlies’ historic comeback against the Warriors is commemorated. Plus: Chandler Parsons, Z-Bo, game previews.
That was quick — Jazz send Exum, Burks, Neto to D-League before recalling all three later in the day – via sltrib.com
January 09 08:03 PM
Watch Steph Curry’s hysterical guest appearance on ‘Family Guy’ – via ftw.usatoday.com
January 09 07:37 PM
Steph Curry, animated.