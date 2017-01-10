Trending stories: Derrick Rose absence, Paul Millsap rumors, Marvin Williams' college degree and more

Sources: Derrick Rose’s game absence a surprise to Knicks – via sports.yahoo.com January 09 10:31 PM Derrick Rose is averaging 17.3 points this season. New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose did not attend the team’s 110-96 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, which, league sources told The Vertical, was a surprise to Knicks officials. Team officials were unable to Shares

Phil Jackson era hits rock bottom as Derrick Rose goes AWOL – via nydailynews.com January 10 12:17 AM We've certainly come a long way from Derrick Rose declaring over the summer that the Knicks were in fact a "super team."

Sources: Missing Rose unreachable before game – via espn.com January 09 10:38 PM Derrick Rose wasn't with the Knicks on Monday against New Orleans. The reason was not provided, but sources say a team official who tried to reach Rose before the game was unable to do so.

NBA AM: Marvin Williams and the 10-Year Degree – via basketballinsiders.com January 09 09:32 AM At 19, Marvin Williams became a multi-millionaire. Still, he worked for 10 years to get his degree at UNC.