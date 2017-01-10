Menu

Social Media

Trending stories: Derrick Rose absence, Paul Millsap rumors, Marvin Williams' college degree and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

January 09 06:14 PM
Atlanta general manager Wes Wilcox started informing teams Monday afternoon that the Hawks were no longer working to unload the forward.

Shares

January 09 10:31 PM
Derrick Rose is averaging 17.3 points this season. New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose did not attend the team’s 110-96 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, which, league sources told The Vertical, was a surprise to Knicks officials. Team officials were unable to

Shares

January 09 05:37 PM
Paul Millsap will not be traded.

Shares

January 09 12:45 PM
A fourth-quarter home collapse to the Grizzlies has the Warriors losing ground, while the return of Chris Paul has pushed the Clippers back into the top 10. See where all 30 teams land this week.

Shares

January 10 12:17 AM
We’ve certainly come a long way from Derrick Rose declaring over the summer that the Knicks were in fact a “super team.”

Shares

January 09 09:48 PM
Derrick Rose was a no-show Monday at MSG with the Knicks unaware of why he was missing.

Shares

January 09 10:38 PM
Derrick Rose wasn’t with the Knicks on Monday against New Orleans. The reason was not provided, but sources say a team official who tried to reach Rose before the game was unable to do so.

Shares

NBA AM: Marvin Williams and the 10-Year Degree – via basketballinsiders.com

January 09 09:32 AM
At 19, Marvin Williams became a multi-millionaire. Still, he worked for 10 years to get his degree at UNC.

Shares

Pick-and-Pop: Griz-Dubs, Annotated – via commercialappeal.com

January 09 03:17 PM
The Grizzlies’ historic comeback against the Warriors is commemorated. Plus: Chandler Parsons, Z-Bo, game previews.

Shares

January 09 07:37 PM
Steph Curry, animated.

Shares

,

Latest
Trending
More 'Trending'