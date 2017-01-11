Trending stories: DeMarcus Cousins extension, LeBron James frustrated, Derrick Rose and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Source: Cousins intends to sign massive extension with Kings – via csnbayarea.com
January 11 12:38 AM
Forget all the trade rumors. All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins intends to sign an extension worth max-money, a source told CSNCalifornia.com.
Sources: LeBron frustrated by recent officiating – via espn.com
January 11 02:13 AM
Cavaliers superstar LeBron James has become increasingly frustrated with the way he has been officiated this season, multiple team sources told ESPN following Cleveland’s loss to Utah on Tuesday.
After absence fiasco, it’s now on Derrick Rose to restore his standing – via sports.yahoo.com
January 10 07:44 PM
Rose can reset and regain his focus to help the Knicks, or his career will continue to head in a difficult direction.
Knicks’ Rose returns to team after going AWOL – via espn.com
January 10 01:24 PM
Derrick Rose returned to the Knicks on Tuesday after leaving the team without permission before Monday’s game.
Brandon Ingram Has Started Turning the Corner for Los Angeles Lakers – via bleacherreport.com
January 09 11:14 PM
LOS ANGELES — Midway through the third period of the Los Angeles D-Fenders’ 123-121 Saturday victory over the Grand Rapids Drive, 19-year-old rookie Brandon Ingram arrived confused at the Los Angeles Lakers ‘ El Segundo practice facility…
NBA trade rumor season will be especially strange this year – via sbnation.com
January 10 01:39 PM
With so many teams clustered in the middle, the trade deadline could boil over or spark a whole lot of nothing.
October 20 09:13 AM
Experts can forecast near-certain defeat based almost exclusively on a team’s travel itinerary.
January 11 12:43 AM
Greg Anthony: Derrick Rose’s actions ‘beyond unacceptable’ – via nydailynews.com
January 10 10:00 PM
Greg Anthony said Derrick Rose committed a cardinal sin by abandoning his teammates without an explanation Monday night.
Rajon Rondo back in lineup as sixth man, confused and bemused by benching – via chicagotribune.com
January 10 07:30 PM
Thanks to a glut of illness and a scheduled rest day for Dwyane Wade , Rajon Rondo returned to the Bulls ‘ lineup as sixth man Tuesday night against the Wizards.
Boston Celtics highlight: Gerald Green’s head almost reaches rim level on alley-oop dunk against Toronto Raptors – via masslive.com
January 10 11:19 PM
Though Gerald Green has rarely dunked this season, Boston Celtics teammates swear he still has the ability to escape gravity for short bursts. Tuesday night he showed why.
January 10 07:19 PM
Paul Millsap is not angry.
Derrick Rose’s sob story puts last nail in this Knicks experiment – via nypost.com
January 10 09:41 PM
This was a nice try. It was. Part of building a team is taking a risk with this guy, a chance with that guy. The Bulls took a shot with Dennis Rodman once, and Phil Jackson himself can tell you how…