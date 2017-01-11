Menu

Trending stories: DeMarcus Cousins extension, LeBron James frustrated, Derrick Rose and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

January 11 12:38 AM
Forget all the trade rumors. All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins intends to sign an extension worth max-money, a source told CSNCalifornia.com.

January 11 02:13 AM
Cavaliers superstar LeBron James has become increasingly frustrated with the way he has been officiated this season, multiple team sources told ESPN following Cleveland’s loss to Utah on Tuesday.

January 10 07:44 PM
Rose can reset and regain his focus to help the Knicks, or his career will continue to head in a difficult direction.

January 10 01:24 PM
Derrick Rose returned to the Knicks on Tuesday after leaving the team without permission before Monday’s game.

January 09 11:14 PM
LOS ANGELES — Midway through the third period of the Los Angeles D-Fenders’ 123-121 Saturday victory over the Grand Rapids Drive, 19-year-old rookie Brandon Ingram arrived confused at the Los Angeles Lakers ‘ El Segundo practice facility…

January 10 01:39 PM
With so many teams clustered in the middle, the trade deadline could boil over or spark a whole lot of nothing.

October 20 09:13 AM
Experts can forecast near-certain defeat based almost exclusively on a team’s travel itinerary.

January 11 12:43 AM
Read more on ESPN

January 10 10:00 PM
Greg Anthony said Derrick Rose committed a cardinal sin by abandoning his teammates without an explanation Monday night.

January 10 07:30 PM
Thanks to a glut of illness and a scheduled rest day for Dwyane Wade , Rajon Rondo returned to the Bulls ‘ lineup as sixth man Tuesday night against the Wizards.

January 10 11:19 PM
Though Gerald Green has rarely dunked this season, Boston Celtics teammates swear he still has the ability to escape gravity for short bursts. Tuesday night he showed why.

January 10 07:19 PM
Paul Millsap is not angry.

January 10 09:41 PM
This was a nice try. It was. Part of building a team is taking a risk with this guy, a chance with that guy. The Bulls took a shot with Dennis Rodman once, and Phil Jackson himself can tell you how…

