Dominique Wilkins through the years

0 shares
share
tweet
sms
send
ATLANTA, GA - 1982: Dominique Wilkins #21 of the Atlanta Hawks drives against the Detroit Pistonscirca 1982 at The Omni in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1982 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
BOSTON - 1982: Larry Bird #33 of the Boston Celtics drives the baseline against Dominique Wilkins #21 of the Atlanta Hawks during an NBA game played in 1982 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1982 NBAE (Photo by Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images)
UNDATED: Atlanta Hawks' Dominique Wilkins #21 jumps for a layup against the Boston Celtics. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
BOSTON - 1983: Dominique Wilkins #21 of the Atlanta Hawks and Larry Bird #33 of the Boston Celtics stand on the court during a game played in 1983 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1983 NBAE (Photo by Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images)
DENVER - JANUARY 28: Front Row (L-R): Edgar Jones, Larry Nance, Ralph Sampson, Orlando Woolridge (Back Row (L-R) - Dominique Wilkins, Darrell Griffith, Julius Erving, Michael Cooper and Clyde Drexler pose for a portrait prior to the 1984 Slam Dunk Contest on January 28, 1984 at McNichols Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1984 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 9: Front Row (L-R) Julius Erving, Larry Nance, Dominique Wilkins, Orlando Woolridge, Back Row (L-R) - Clyde Drexler, Michael Jordan, Darrell Griffith and Terrence Standsbury pose for a portrait prior to the 1985 Slam Dunk Contest on February 9, 1985 at Market Square Arena in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1985 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
<p>INDIANAPOLIS, IN - 1985: Dominique Wilkins #21 of the Atlanta Hawks attempts a dunk during the 1985 Slam Dunk Contest circa 1985 at Market Square Arena in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1985 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)</p>
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - 1985: Dominique Wilkins #21 of the Atlanta Hawks attempts a dunk during the 1985 Slam Dunk Contest circa 1985 at Market Square Arena in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1985 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS - FEBRUARY 9: Dominique Wilkins #21 of the Atlanta Hawks wins the Gatorade Slam Dunk Championship during the 1985 NBA All-Star Weekend at the Hoosier Dome on February 9, 1985 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1985 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
SACRAMENTO - NOVEMBER 30: Dominique Wilkins #21 of the Atlanta Hawks shoots against Eddie Johnson #8 of the Sacramento Kings on November 30, 1986 at Arco Arena in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1986 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
ATLANTA - 1987: Dominique Wilkins #21 of the Atlanta Hawks dunks against the Chicago Bulls during the NBA game in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1987 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
ATLANTA - 1987: Dominique Wilkins #21 of the Atlanta Hawks and Gerald Wilkins #21 of the New York Knicks are interviewed by Marv Albert before a 1987 NBA game played at the OMNI Coliseum in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1987 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
CHICAGO - FEBRUARY 6: Dominique Wilkins #21 of the Atlanta Hawks goes for a dunk during the Gatorade Slam Dunk Championship during the 1988 NBA All-Star Weekend at Chicago Stadium on February 6, 1988 in Chicago, Illinios. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1988 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
CHICAGO- FEBRUARY 6: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls and Dominique Wilkins #21 of the Atlanta Hawks talk during the 1988 Slam Dunk Contest as part of All-Star Weekend on February 6, 1988 at Chicago Stadium in Chicago, Illinois . NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1988 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
NEW YORK - 1990: Dominique Wilkins #21 of the Atlanta Hawks goes up for a slam dunk against the New York Knicks circa 1990 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1990 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
SACRAMENTO - JANUARY 16: Dominique Wilkins #21 of the Atlanta Hawks dunks against the Sacramento Kings on January 16, 1990 at Arco Arena in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1990 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
MIAMI - FEBRUARY 10. Dominique Wilkins #21 of the Atlanta Hawks dunks during the 1990 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest on February 10, 1990 at Miami Arena in Miami,Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1990 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
MIAMI - FEBRUARY 10: Dominique Wilkins #21 of the Atlanta Hawks goes for a dunk during the Gatorade Slam Dunk Championship during the 1990 NBA All-Star Weekend on February 10, 1990 in Miami, Florida.. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1990 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
MIAMI - FEBRUARY 10: Dominique Wilkins #21 of the Atlanta Hawks holds the trophy after winning the 1990 Slam Dunk Contest as part of the 1990 NBA All-Star Weekend on February 10, 1990 at Miami Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1990 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
LONDON - 1994: Dominique Wilkins #21 of the Atlanta Hawks poses for a portriat during a photo shoot circa 1994 in London, England. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1994 NBAE (Photo by NBA Photo Library/NBAE via Getty Images)
SACRAMENTO - FEBRUARY 11: Dominique Wilkins #21 of the Atlanta Hawks shoots against the Sacramento Kings on February 11, 1993 at Arco Arena in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1993 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES - MARCH 2: Dominique Wilkins #21 of the Los Angeles Clippers dunks during a game against the Charlotte Hornets at The Los Angeles Sports Arena on March 2, 1994 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1994 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
TORONTO - AUGUST 9: Dominique Wilkins #12 of the USA Senior Men's National Team shoots against the Australia Senior Men's National Team during the 1994 World Championships of Basketball on August 9, 1994 at the Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The United States defeated Australia 103-74. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1994 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
ORLANDO, FL - APRIL 30: Dominique Wilkins #12 of the Boston Celtics posts up against the Orlando Magic on April 30, 1995 at the Orlando Arena in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1995 NBAE (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO, TX - NOVEMBER 30: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls hugs Dominique Wilkins of after scoring his 25000th career point against the San Antonio Spurs on November 30, 1996 at the Alamo Dome in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1996 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
ATLANTA - FEBRUARY 8: Dominique Wilkins and Magic Johnson during the Jeep All-Star Hoop-It-Up during the 2003 NBA All-Star Weekend on February 8, 2003 at the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Cunningham /NBAE/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS - APRIL 20: NBA legend and commentator Kenny Smith (L) and 2006 NBA Hall of Fame inductee Dominique Wilkins pose with the logo for the 2007 NBA All-Star Game after it was unveiled at the Fashion Show Mall April 20, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will be held February 18, 2007, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas which will be the first time a city without an NBA franchise hosts the game. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Manditory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2006 NBAE (Photo by Steve Spatafore/NBAE/Getty Images)
SPRINGFIELD, MA - SEPTEMBER 8: Hall of Fame inductee Dominique Wilkins speaks to the crowd during the 2006 Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on September 8, 2006 at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2006 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
ATLANTA - NOVEMBER 2: NBA legend Dominique Wilkins commentates for the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Atlanta Hawks on November 2, 2007 at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The Hawks won 101-94. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2007 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
PHOENIX - FEBRUARY 13: NBA Legend Dominique Wilkins dribbles down court during the McDonald's All-Star Celebrity Game on center court during NBA Jam Session Presented by Adidas on February 13, 2009 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2009 NBAE (Photo by Ray Amati/NBAE via Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 16: Chris Bosh, Swin Cash and Dominique Wilkins of Team East hoist their trophy for winning the 2013 Sears Shooting Stars Competition on State Farm All-Star Saturday Night as part of 2013 NBA All-Star Weekend on February 16, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2013 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
BROOKLYN, NY - FEBRUARY 14: NBA Legend Dominique Wilkins shoots during the Degree Shooting Stars on State Farm All-Star Saturday Night as part of the 2015 NBA All-Star Weekend on February 14, 2015 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
BROOKLYN, NY - FEBRUARY 14: Chris Bosh #1 of the Miami Heat with NBA Legend Dominique Wilkins and Swin Cash #32 of the New York Liberty celebrate during the Degree Shooting Stars on State Farm All-Star Saturday Night as part of the 2015 NBA All-Star Weekend on February 14, 2015 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
BROOKLYN, NY - FEBRUARY 14: Chris Bosh #1 of the Miami Heat , Swing Cash #32 of the New York Liberty and Dominique Wilkins #21 of the Atlanta Hawks win their third challenge ; Taco Bell Skills Challenge as part of the 2015 All-Star Weekend at The Barclays Center on February 14, 2015 in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 05: The Atlanta Hawks honor NBA Legend Dominique Wilkins as they unveil a statue in his name at Philips Arena on March 5, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by John Bazemore-Pool/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 6: Dominique Wilkins poses by his statue before the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 6, 2015 at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 4: Roger Federer and NBA Legend Dominique Wilkins are seen during the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Lakers on March 4, 2016 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Gallery, Featured, Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta Hawks
0 shares
share
tweet
sms
send