Trending stories: Rating Kyrie Irving, D'Angelo Russell's model, Russell Westbrook and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Lakers’ Russell modeled himself after Spurs’ Ginobili – via expressnews.com
January 11 03:19 PM
Considering both are lefties with outstanding court vision and the ability to attack the rim without fear, it makes sense Russell would gravitate toward Ginobili. Among players who have come off the bench in at least 15 games, Williams ranks second in the NBA in scoring from the second unit (a team-best 17.7 points per game) and Clarkson, a Wagner graduate, is seventh (13.7). The leading scorer for the Lakers has come off their bench in 25 of their 42 games …
Is Kyrie Irving truly an elite PG, or overrated? – via insider.espn.com
January 11 09:10 AM
Is Kyrie Irving a great point guard like Steph Curry, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook or not? Here’s the case for and against the Cavs All-Star.
Donatas Motiejunas on Comeback and Free Agency Nightmare With Rockets, Nets and Pelicans – via basketballinsiders.com
January 12 12:07 AM
Donatas Motiejunas spoke with Michael Scotto about his comeback and free agency nightmare.
Knicks’ Rose will return to starting lineup on Wed. – via espn.com
January 11 01:51 PM
Knicks guard Derrick Rose will start on Wednesday against the 76ers, one day after returning to the team.
Aircraft Carrying Miami Heat Slides on Snowy Taxiway in Milwaukee – via abcnews.go.com
January 12 01:20 AM
A charter aircraft carrying the Miami Heat slid while taxiing after it landed at Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International Airport Wednesday night, the NBA team has confirmed.
“Upon landing in Milwaukee tonight the team plane slid while taxiing but never left the pavement,” the team tweeted….
It’s no joke: Iguodala’s game delivering more punch lines – via mercurynews.com
January 11 05:00 PM
Veteran swingman has picked up the familiar elements of his all-around game after a worrisome start
VIDEO: Jae Crowder puts finger in John Wall’s face, argument ensues – via csnmidatlantic.com
January 11 10:35 PM
After the Wizards’ loss to the Celtics, a fight nearly broke out between both teams after Jae Crowder stuck his finger in John Wall’s face.
How does Westbrook stack up against Robertson? – ESPN Video – via espn.com
January 11 10:13 PM
Tom Haberstroh examines how Russell Westbrook’s triple-dominance compares to Oscar Robertson’s 1962 season by the numbers.
January 11 09:41 PM
Snapshot: PHILADELPHIA, PA – About four hours before the basketball found its way into the hands of T.J. McConnell in the final seconds of Wednesday’s game at The Center, Brett Brown said he liked the way the 76ers had been playing with the second-year Arizona product holding down the point guard spot. The team, as Brown put it, had established a rhythm. Well, there was McConnell, with the game on the line, and wouldn’t you know, he helped keep the club rolling.