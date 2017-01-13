NBA A to Z: Klay Thompson on his career and the Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson sits down with USA TODAY’s Sam Amick to go behind the scenes with him and the team. They begin with how he’s not as quiet as some might think and how his father Mychal – a member of the 1980’s Showtime Lakers – is a man who loves to talk (as well he should be, hosting a radio show).

They talk about Thompson’s accomplishments so far in his young career and how he’s working to sustain it. Thompson talks about how tough the loss was to Cleveland on Christmas and they’re looking forward to the next game between the two. He talks a little about the rivalry between the two teams and some of the off court antics.

They talk about adding Kevin Durant to the team and how he has fit in with a group that has been so good for the past few seasons. Thompson talks about changing agents and how he’s trying to take advantage of his opportunities as far as marketing. They talk about how Thompson sees his future.

Thompson is a fan of Harry Potter and they talk about if he has seen the new movie that’s a prequel of the series.